Andrew Zenner pitches one-hit shutout for PBL baseball in 17-0 victory over Watseka

PAXTON -- It turned out that Paxton-Buckley-Loda head baseball coach Rick Johnson had nothing to worry about for Friday's Sangamon Valley Conference opener against Watseka.

Johnson said he was concerned about his team playing its first game in 10 days with a starting pitcher -- Andrew Zenner -- pitching his first game since March 24 against Fisher.

Zenner pitched a one-hit shutout while the Panthers' offense produced 15 hits in a 17-0 victory in five innings over Watseka.

“I don't think (the layoff) hurt us, but he hadn't pitched in two weeks," Johnson said. "I was kind of concerned with what his location would be like, but he was around the zone. We had some timely hits early, too. Luke (Fitton) had a nice timely hit. That's very nice to see coming off such a long break. You're always concerned about that – having so many days off.”

After Zenner struck out Ben Lyznicki to start off the first inning, Drew LaVoie singled.

That would be not only the only hit the Warriors produced, but also Watseka's only baserunner.

“It was too good of a pitch (with an 0-2 count) with a guy that high in the order, but other than that, it was just a great pitching outing for not having pitched in two weeks.”

Zenner struck out Tim Wright and Jordan Brooks hit a soft line drive to Luis Rodriguez for the third out to end the top of the first inning.

In the second inning, Zenner struck out Levi Foster and Brendan Fletcher before Jayden Hemp grounded out to Cole Eshleman.

Zenner then needed only nine pitches to strike out the side in the third inning as he fanned Matthew Canady, Joey Jaskula and Lyznicki. LaVoie grounded out to Eshleman, Downs grounded out to Zenner and Wright struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch in the fourth inning before Zenner struck out the side again (Foster, Fletcher and Hemp) in the fifth inning. He finished the game with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

“We had a great pitching outing. He was really around the zone," Johnson said. "It's just fun to watch when a guy comes out and throws the ball like that and just commands the game like he did.”

Zenner helped himself out at the plate for the unbeaten Panthers (6-0) with two hits and three RBIs. Luke Fitton hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jaxson Coplea drove in two runs while hitting 1-for-3.

Mitch St. Peter and Tyler Adkins each hit 2-for-2 in pinch-hitting roles while Kaleb Denault also hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and Dalton Coplea and Cole Eshleman each went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

The Panthers started their scoring barrage with four runs in the first inning.

With one out in the inning, Eshleman hit a fly ball to center field that was dropped, allowing Eshleman to reach first base. After Eshleman advanced to second base on a wild pitch and Cooper Johnson drew a walk, Zenner belted an RBI base hit left field to send Eshleman across home plate for the go-ahead run.

Denault then singled to load the bases before Fitton hit a double to right field to send Johnson and Zenner home. Denault crossed home plate on a Jaxson Coplea groundout.

In the bottom of the second inning, PBL added two runs.

Keaton Krumwiede led off the inning with a base hit down the third-base line before Dalton Coplea reached base on an error and Eshleman walked to load the bases. Cooper Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to send a runner home before Denault sent a run across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball.

“Obviously, they gave us a couple of things early in the game – a couple of dropped balls," Rick Johnson said. "Good baseball teams take advantage of that, and that's what we did.”

The Panthers added four more runs in the third inning.

Jaxson Coplea walked and Luis Rodriguez was hit by a pitch before a Dalton Coplea infield single sent a run across home plate. Eshleman then drew a walk to send a run home before Zenner singled to send two more runs across home plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, PBL scored seven more runs.

Jacob Watts led off the inning with a walk before St. Peter sent a base hit down the third-base line before Adkins singled to load the bases. Eshleman hit into a fielder's choice before Cooper Johnson hit a two-RBI single and Zenner reached on an error that resulted in another runner crossing home plate.

Denault walked to load the bases again for PBL before Fitton drew another bases-loaded walk to send a run home and Jaxson Coplea hit an RBI single.

Watts hit into a fielder's choice before St. Peter hit an RBI single. After Adkins walked to load the bases, Eshleman sent a run across home plate with an infield single.

The Panthers' game on Friday against Watseka was a make-up game from earlier in the week. They had to cancel games against the Warriors the previous Tuesday and Thursday due to weather, and -- weather permitting -- will play at Watseka on May 1.

The prevous week, PBL had to cancel games against Maroa-Forsyth, Ridgeview and Monticello.

Weather permitting, the Panthers will host Unity and Momence on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before traveling to face St. Thomas More on Wednesday and Momence on Thursday. The following Saturday, PBL is scheduled to travel to Roanoke for games against Roanoke-Benson and Tremont.

“Now we've just got to hope that the weather cooperates next week and we can get things rolling," Johnson said. "Next week's a big week. We'll start to get tougher games and see what we're made of a little bit more. It's just a good group of guys that play the game well.”

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team defeated Blue Ridge 11-0 on Friday.

PBL 17, Watseka 0

WAT 000 00 — 0 1 3

PBL 424 7X — 17 15 0

W — Andrew Zenner, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 11 K, 0 BB. L — Lyznicki.

Watseka (2-3) -- Drew LaVoie 1-2.

PBL (6-0) -- Andrew Zenner 2-3, 3 RBIs. Luke Fitton 2-3, 3 RBIs. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, 2 RBIs. Kaleb Denault 2-2, RBI. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2. Mitch St. Peter 2-2, RBI. Tyler Adkins 2-2. Cooper Johnson 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 BB. Cole Eshleman 1-2, 2 BB, RBI. Dalton Coplea 1-2, RBI.