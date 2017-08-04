Area college catchup (April 8, 2017)

Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout and current Bradley University freshman ran 4:08.55 in the 1,500-meter run to place 24th overall at the Illinois State Redbird Invitational on Saturday.

Aleeka Gentzler -- A freshman at Monmouth College, the former PBL girls track and field standout placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 1.39 meters and seventh in the javelin with a throw of 25 meters at the Knox College Open.

Reno Jamison -- The former PBL track and field thrower and current Wabash College senior threw the hammer 131-5 1/2 (seventh place) and the shot put 36-0 1/4 (eighth place) at the Millikin Big Blue Classic.

Tyler Rubarts -- A junior at Augustana College and 2014 PBL graduate, Rubarts placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.55 seconds and 16th place in the triple jump with a leap of 40-7 at the Ashton May Invitational.

Lester Sander -- The 2016 PBL graduate and Augustana College freshman ran 2:12.34 in the 800-meter run to place 36th overall at the Ashton May Invitational.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 18th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:07.43 for Indiana Wesleyan during Saturday's George Glass Invitational at Taylor University.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished ninth in the shot put wiht a throw of 11.19 meters for Indiana Wesleyan. Baillie also finished 15th in the discus wit ha throw of 32.11 meters.

Brea Walker -- The former GCMS softball standout improved her record at Illinois Wesleyan to 5-1 with a 10-1 victory over Anderson on Saturday. Walker pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out six batters and walking none.

In a 6-3 loss to North Central on Tuesday, April 4, Walker had three strikeouts and no walks while allowing four earned run on seven hits in four innings pitched. In another 6-3 loss to North Central, she allowed one hit in one-third of an inning pitched.

Jonny Walder -- The former PBL baseball standout went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Lincoln Land in a 10-0 victory in game one of Saturday's doubleheader over Vincennes University. In game two, Lincoln Land won 5-1 as Walder scored two runs.

Logan Johnson -- The PBL graduate is coaching a Lindenwood baseball team that, as of Saturday, has a record of 21-18.