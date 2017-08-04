GCMS baseball loses to LeRoy in six-inning HOIC contest

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 10-0 in six innings to LeRoy on Friday.
Nathan Garard took the loss on the mound for GCMS (1-4-1), allowing two runs -- none earned -- on two hits while stirking out five batters and walking two in four innings pitched.
Alec Johnson allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on five hits and five walks through one inning of relief and Austin Spiller yielded one earned run on no hits and one walk.
The Falcons' only hit at the plate was recorded by Tucker Cribbett, who hit 1-for-3.
LeRoy 10, GCMS 0
GCMS 000 000 -- 0 1 3
LER 200 071 -- 10 7 0
W -- Egan, 6 IP, H, 0 R, 10 K, BB. L -- Nathan Garard, 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.
GCMS (1-4-1) -- Tucker Cribbett 1-3.
LeRoy -- Egan 2-3, R. Bennett 2 R, 2 BB. Holoch 1-4, R. Podraza 1-2, RBI, 2 BB. Perry 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Sammer 1-2, RBI, R. Dooley 1-3, R.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.