GCMS baseball sweeps doubleheader against Watseka

GCMS's Josh Nuss, middle, slides safely at home plate during game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Watseka.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team started a stretch of four games in three days.

The Falcons were winless prior to that stretch, but at the end of it, they were winners of three games, including a doubleader sweep on Saturday against Watseka.

“It feels good," GCMS head coach Dustin White said. “We played really well at Dwight (on Thursday). We hit the ball around there a little bit. We came back better today with better enthusiasm and better effort – a better mindset with what we wanted to do. Up and down the order, we were finding a way to get somebody on.”

***

Daniel Jones threw a two-hit shutout for the Falcons in game one, striking out seven batters and walking one through all seven innings en route to leading GCMS to a 4-0 victory.

“He really threw the ball well in the first game," White said. "He was able to keep his pitch count down. I thought he pitched fabulously.”

At the plate, GCMS produced six hits as Layne Harden went 2-for-3 and Logan Davis (1-for-4, run scored), Tucker Cribbett (1-for-3, run scored), Kyle Freehill (1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs) and Nathan Daughenbach (1-for-3, double) each produced a hit as well.

Cribbett scored the go-ahead run for the Falcons in the first inning. He hit a one-out single to left field before stealing second base and scoring on a dropped third-strike passed ball.

In the fourth inning, Harden hit a two-out single to center field before advancing to second base and scoring on two wild pitches.

The Falcons (3-4-1) added two more runs in the fifth inning.

Logan Davis singled to center field with one out before stealing second base. Nathan Garard reached base on a Watseka error with two outs, putting runners on the corners.

Freehill then tripled to center field to send Davis and Garard across home plate.

“Throughout the course of the course of the first game, we just gained some confidence that rolled over into game two," White said.

***

In game two, GCMS trailed Watseka 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but rallied to win 9-6.

In the bottom of the second, Harden singled on a line drive to cetner field before stealing second and third base. Mike Lewis reached base on an error, resulting in Harden crossing home plate.

In the third inning, GCMS scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Cribbett led off with a triple to center field before scoring the tying run on a passed ball. Freehill then singled to left field before Harden hit an infield single to put runners on first and second base.

Jacob Nuss sent Freehill home for the go-ahead run with a base hit to left field. In the next at-bat, Lewis hit an RBI single to center field.

Josh Nuss then scored on a wild pitch.

After Watseka scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Garard hit a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth before Freehill smacked a two-run homer past the left-field fence.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, GCMS extended its lead to 9-4 with two more runs.

Nick Tabor was hit by a pitch with one out in the fifth before Cribbett hit a two-out triple off the left-field fence to send Austin Spiller -- who ran as a courtesy for the pitcher Tabor -- across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Garard doubled to center field to send Cribbett home.

“Offensively, we hit the ball with an aggressive nature," White said. "We took some better hacks and drove the ball today. Even a lot of our outs were hard outs, deep outs.”

Freehill and Garard each finished the game hitting 2-for-4 while Harden went 2-for-3 as GCMS produced 13 hits.

“Even outs (Garard) made today were hard outs," White said. “I was really happy with our effort today. It seemed like our attitude and enthusiasm was good as well.”

Harden was credited with the win on the mound for the Falcons as he allowed four runs -- two earned -- on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters through 3 2/3 innings.

Tabor struck out three batters and walked three while allowing two earned runs on two hits through 2 1/3 innings of relief. Tyler Walker picked up the save for GCMS, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out a batter in the seventh inning.

“Both (Harden and Tabor) did a very nice job,” White said.

***

The Falcons will play at Blue Ridge on Monday and Lexington on Wednesday before hosing El Paso-Gridley on Friday and Ridgeview the following Monday. GCMS will then travel to Prairie Central for a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 18.

“Hopefully, we can continue to ride this offensive streak a little bit," White said.

Game 1

GCMS 4, Watseka 0

WAT 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1

GCMS 100 120 x -- 4 6 2

W -- Daniel Jones, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K, BB. L -- LaVoie, 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, ER, 8 K, BB. S -- Tyler Walker, IP, H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Watseka -- Lavoie 1-2. Foster 1-3.

GCMS -- Nathan Daughenbach 1-3, 2B. Layne Harden 2-3, R. Kyle Freehill 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs. Tucker Cribbett 1-3, R. Logan Davis 1-4, R. Nathan Garard R.

Game 2

GCMS 9, Watseka 6

WAT 110 200 2 -- 6 6 1

GCMS 014 220 x -- 9 13 2

W -- Layne Harden, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Wright, 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB.

Watseka -- Lyznicki R, 2 BB. LaVoie 2-2, RBI, R. Wright RBI, 2 BB. Jaskula 1-2, 2 RBIs. Downs 2-4, RBI, R. Foster 1-4, R. Ripley R. Hemp R.

GCMS (3-4-1) -- Logan Davis 1-4. Tucker Cribbett 2-4, 2 3B, RBI, 2 R. Nathan Garard 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Kyle Freehill 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Layne Harden 2-3, 2 R. Alec Johnson 1-4, RBI. Josh Nuss R. Mike Lewis 1-4, RBI. Daniel Jones 1-2. Austin Spiller R.