PBL baseball rallies from two-run deficit to defeat Unity 7-5

PAXTON -- For the second straight week, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is ranked No. 1 in The News-Gazette's list of area teams, which will come out in Tuesday's paper.

“I'm not so sure we deserve that, but we'll see in the long run," PBL head coach Rick Johnson said. "At the end of this week, if we're undefeated, I would say we deserve it, but right now, I just don't know if we've played tough-enough competition, but we'll take it. It's not something that's all that important. If you're No. 1 at the end of the year, that's a different story.”

This week started with a Monday nonconference matchup against a Tolono Unity team that was 7-5 going into the week.

The Panthers needed to rally after falling behind 5-3, but left the game with a 7-5 victory.

“It was a good rally, a good comeback. These are the kind of games we need to win," Johnson said. "Our goal is to win every week, so there's step one this week.”

The Panthers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dalton Coplea walked with one out before Cole Eshleman hit a line-drive base hit to left field and Cooper Johnson drew another walk to load the bases. Dalton Coplea then scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Andrew Zenner grounded out, advancing Eshleman and Cooper Johnson into scoring position with two outs. Kaleb Denault then sent a hard ground ball to right field for a two-RBI single to give PBL its 7-5 lead.

"In the end, Kaleb came through with a big hit. That's what baseball is – two-strike, two-out clutch hits. Those are the ones that win," Johnson said. "It could have easily been them versus us.”

The rally started in the bottom of the fifth inning after Unity scored two runs in the top of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie.

Cooper Johnson drew a leadoff walk before Andrew Zenner walked and Kaleb Denault fought out of a 1-2 count to draw another walk to load the bases.

After Luke Fitton struck out, Jaxson Coplea grounded into a fielder's choice to send Cooper Johnson across home plate. Zenner and Jaxson Coplea would each be left stranded in scoring position after Coplea advanced to second base on a wild pitch as Luis Rodriguez lined out to center field to end the inning with the score at 5-4.

It was not the first time the Panthers' bats left baserunners stranded as they finished the game with eight baserunners left on base.

In the bottom of the third inning with the score tied at 3-3, Cooper Johnson lined a base hit to center field on a line drive and Zenner singled to right field. After Denault and Fitton each struck out, Jaxson Coplea singled on a line drive to load the bases, but Rodriguez popped up in foul territory to left field.

After Unity scored two runs in the top of the second inning, PBL tallied three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Zenner hit a line-drive base hit to center field before Denault walked and Fitton reached base on a bunt single to load the bases. Zenner scored on a balk before Jaxson Coplea and Rodriguez each struck out.

Keaton Krumwiede then hit a single to left field to send the tying run -- Denault -- across home plate before the Panthers took their 3-2 lead as Mason Ecker -- who ran as a courtesy for the pitcher Fitton -- crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

With Krumwiede at second base via the same wild pitch, Dalton Coplea walked, but Krumwiede was left stranded in scoring position as Eshleman lined out.

“Early in the game, I thought we just struck out more than I anticipated, but it was probably the best pitching we've seen yet so far," Johnson said. “We had a couple of situations where we just didn't take advantage offensively – either couldn't get a bunt down or couldn't move the ball.”

Prior to PBL's sixth-inning rally, Keaton Krumwiede stepped onto the mound for his first outing of the year with two outs in the top of the sixth. He relieved Luke Fitton, who allowed five earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters and 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Krumwiede drew a pop-up flyout to end the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Unity's leadoff runner reached second base on an error, but the Rockets' next three at-bats resulted in two flyouts and a groundout to end the game.

“Keaton Krumwiede came in and just did a fantastic job in those two innings," Johnson said. "He looked really well and came through in the clutch against a really good team.”

PBL 7, Unity 5

UNITY 021 020 0 -- 5 6 0

PBL 030 013 x -- 7 8 1

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB. L -- Spencer, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K, 4 BB.

Unity (7-6) -- Barnard R, BB. Spencer 2-3, 2 2B, 3 R. Cooper 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Fisher 1-3, RBI. Eckstein 1-3, 2B.

PBL (7-0) -- Dalton Coplea R, 2 BB. Cole Eshleman 1-4, R. Cooper Johnson 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Andrew Zenner 2-3, R. Kaleb Denault 1-2, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Luke Fitton 1-4, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI. Krumwiede 1-3, RBI.