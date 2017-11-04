GCMS baseball loses 8-2 to Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 8-2 Monday to Blue Ridge.
Tyler Walker took the loss on the mound for the Falcons, allowing eight runs -- four earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out three batters in five innings.
Josh Nuss struck out three batters and walked one in one inning of relief.
The Falcons (3-5-1) produced three hits at the plate, including a 2-for-3 performance by Logan Davis and a 1-for-4 outing from Kyle Freehill.
Blue Ridge 8, GCMS 2
GCMS 010 010 0 -- 2 3 2
BR 201 230 x -- 8 8 1
W -- Aaron Jayne, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 7 BB. L -- Tyler Walker, 5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. S -- Sam Duggins, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.
GCMS (3-5-1) -- Logan Davis 2-3. Kyle Freehill 1-4, R.
Blue Ridge -- Landon Magenheimer R, BB. Dane Houser 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Alec Lyle 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs. Sam Duggins R, BB. Caleb Trotter 1-3, 2B. Doug Kramer R. Joseph Geralds 1-3, R. Jacob Mozinga 1-3, RBI. Drew Wells 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.
