Pitching trio throws one-hit shutout for PBL baseball in 9-0 win over Momence

PAXTON -- Three Paxton-Buckley-Loda pitchers combined to toss a one-hit shutout in the Panthers' 9-0 victory over Momence on Tuesday.

Cooper Johnson picked up the win on the mound for PBL (8-0, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference), allowing one hit and one walk through three innings pitched.

Mitch St. Peter struck out two batters and walked one in two innings of relief before Luis Rodriguez did the same in his two innings on the mound.

At the plate, PBL produced 10 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Dalton Coplea and a 2-for-4 outing from Cole Eshleman.

The Panthers started the game with a 5-0 lead through first inning,

Eshleman singled to left field and Johnson walked with one out before Andrew Zenner reached base on an error, resulting in Eshleman and Johnson both crossing home plate.

Luke Fitton then hit a two-out double to center field that sent Kaleb Denault home before Jaxson Coplea singled to center field to send Fitton across home plate.

Rodriguez reached base on another Momence error before Keaton Krumwiede belted a line-drive base hit to right field to send Jaxson Coplea home.

In the fourth inning, Dalton Coplea hit a line-drive single to left field and Johnson walked before Zenner sent Coplea home with a line-drive base hit to right field.

The Panthers added two more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.

Ben McClure reached base via hit-by-pitch with one out before Dalton Coplea hit a two-out single to center field to send McClure home. In the next at-bat, Eshleman singled to left field to send Coplea across home plate.

In the sixth inning, Denault and Jaxson Coplea each walked before Rodriguez singled to left field to send Jacob Watts across home plate.

PBL 9, Momence 0

MOM 000 000 0 -- 0 1 3

PBL 500 121 x -- 9 10 3

W -- Cooper Johnson, 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 K, BB. L -- Ritter, 5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

Momence -- Wogan 1-2.

PBL (8-0, 2-0) -- Dalton Coplea 3-4, RBI, 2 R. Cole Eshleman 2-4, RBI, R. Cooper Johnson R, 2 BB. Luke Fitton 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Jacob Watts R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI, R. Luis Rodriguez 1-3, RBI. Ben McClure R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI.