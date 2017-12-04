GCMS baseball loses 10-5 to Tremont

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 10-5 Tuesday to Tremont.

Tucker Cribbett hit a one-out double to center field in the first inning before Nathan Garard singled to send Cribbett home for a go-ahead run.

After Tremont scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead before GCMS tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.

Garard walked and Nick Tabor doubled to right field before Layne Harden grounded into a fielder's choice to send Garard home. Tabor then scored the tying run on an error.

The Turks scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead before GCMS scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings each to cut its deficit to 8-5.

Nathan Daughenbaugh led off the fifth inning with a base hit to right field before Logan Davis singled to put runners on first and second base. Josh Nuss, who ran for Daughenbaugh, advanced to third base on an error before stealing home plate.

Garard and Kyle Freehill each walked before Harden singled to center field to send Garard across home plate.

Tremont added two more runs in the seventh inning.

Cribbett took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter in five innings.

Logan Davis struck out two batters and walked one while allowing two runs -- none earned -- on one hit in two innings of relief.

The Falcons (3-6-1, 0-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) produced eight hits, including a 2-for-3 performance by Harden.

Tremont 10, GCMS 5

TRE 003 050 2 -- 10 8 2

GCMS 100 211 0 -- 5 8 3

W -- Wagenbach, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. L -- Tucker Cribbett, 5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, K, 3 BB.

Tremont (5-4) -- Runyon 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Garey 2-5, R. Israel 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Bolliger 1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Riggs RBI, R. Barrow 2 R, 2 BB. Falcon 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.

GCMS (3-6-1, 0-2) -- Layne Harden 2-3, 2 RBIs. Logan Davis 1-4. Tucker Cribbett 1-3, 2B, R. Nathan Garard 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Nick Tabor 1-4, 2B, R. Alec Johnson 1-2. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3. Josh Nuss R.