GCMS baseball defeats Lexington in HOIC contest

LEXINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 6-4 Wednesday over Lexington.

The Falcons scored three runs in the first inning.

Nathan Garard and Kyle Freehill each hit two-out singles to left field and Nick Tabor walked to load the bases before Layne Harden hit a line-drive single to left field to send Garard and Freehill home. Tabor then scored on a Lexington error.

After the Minutemen tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and took the lead with another run in the second inning, GCMS reclaimed the lead at 6-4 with three runs in the fourth inning.

Alec Johnson reached base on an error and Nathan Daughenbaugh each walked to load the bases before Tucker Cribbett hit a three-RBI double to center field.

The Falcons produced nine hits as Freehill hit 4-for-4.

Garard was the winning pitcher for GCMS as he allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out five batters and walking two in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Logan Davis was credited with a save after striking out three batters in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

GCMS 6, Lexington 4

GCMS 300 300 0 -- 6 9 0

LEX 310 000 0 -- 4 6 3

W -- Nathan Garard, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. L -- Hippen, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. S -- Logan Davis, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (4-6-1) -- Logan Davis 1-3, R. Tucker Cribbett 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Nathan Garard 1-4, R. Kyle Freehill 4-4, R. Nick Tabor 1-3, R. Layne Harden 1-4, 2 RBIs. Alec Johnson R. Josh Nuss R.

Lexington -- Jones 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Therien 1-3, 2B, R. White 1-3. Hippen 1-3. Hardmen 1-4, R.