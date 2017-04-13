PBL's Keaton Krumwiede (20) slides safely toward second base during Wednesday's game against St. Thomas More.

CHAMPAIGN -- It took a while, but the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team pulled off a win to remain undefeated.

PBL and St. Thomas More needed two extra innings to decide the outcome of Wednesday's game, but PBL pulled away with two ninth-inning runs to return home with a 3-1 victory.

“We came through," Johnson said. "We were pretty lucky today to avoid a loss, but that's what good teams do. They stay in and compete. We have a senior-laden team that thinks it's never out of it.”

Jaxson Coplea and Ben McClure each walked to lead off the ninth inning for PBL before Keaton Krumwiede laid down a bunt on which he reached base on a throwing error and Coplea scored the game-winning run.

“We didn't execute very well on bunts today. We got maybe one bunt down all day, and we ended up scoring the go-ahead run on it," Johnson said. "It's just something we've got to do better."

Going into his at-bat in the ninth inning, Krumwide was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

"(Krumwiede) had a great game, and he's the one that got the bunt down, so that's good for him," Johnson said.

With McClure on third base, Dalton Coplea hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to send McClure across home plate for an insurance run that made the score 3-1.

Krumwiede was also the winning pitcher for PBL, relieving Andrew Zenner in the eighth inning.

A leadoff walk drawn by Ryan Braxton and a sacrifice bunt put the game-winning run in scoring position for St. Thomas More (6-6) in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cole Jones was intentionally walked, but both he and Braxton would be left stranded on base as Riley Morris flied out to Luke Fitton at left field before Mike Lamb flied out to Dalton Coplea at center field to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Nick Schurter led off with a walk for the Sabers before Alec Blomberg flied out in foul territory and Krumwiede struck out Jake Walters and Jacob Richard to conclude the game.

“You can't say enough about the effort Keaton gave. He came in and pitched for two solid innings," Johnson said.

Zenner threw 106 pitches for PBL (9-0) through seven innings of regulation.

The maximum number of pitches a pitcher is allowed by the IHSA to throw in a game is 105, but according to the same policy set by the IHSA, "a pitcher who reaches the pitch count limit in the middle of an at-bat will be allowed to pitch to that batter until that at-bat ends." Zenner's last at-bat -- Richard -- struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch.

Through those seven innings, Zenner struck out 14 batters and walked none while allowing one run -- none earned -- on two hits.

Zenner fanned two batters in the first, second and third innings each -- retiring 12-of-13 batters faced in the process -- before STM scored its lone run in the fourth inning.

Riley Morris reached base on an error to lead off before advancing to second base on a Lamb groundout and reaching third base on a wild pitch.

After Zenner struck out Schurter, Alec Blomberg hit an infield single to send Morris across home plate before Zenner struck out Walters to end the inning and leave Blomberg stranded at second base.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Richard, Braxton and Dominic Magrini were each retired via groundouts. Cole Jones led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to right field before Morris and Lamb each struck out swinging.

Schurter then hit a foul ball on a 1-1 pitch that led to a situation on which it was originally argued that he was hit by the pitch. After an appeal, however, it was ruled a foul ball, and Schurter struck out swinging.

It was not the only controversial call of the evening as PBL's Luke Fitton grounded out in the fourth inning on a ball that, Rick Johnson argued, made contact with Fitton, and, therefore, should have been ruled a foul ball.

“The umpires had some questionable stuff going on," Johnson said. "Luckily, we didn't let that kind of stuff bother us.”

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Zenner struck out the side as Blomberg, Preston Summitt and Richard each went down swinging.

Krumwiede doubled to left field to lead off the top of the seventh inning for PBL, but he would be left stranded as Dalton Coplea struck out and Cole Eshleman hit a line drive that was caught by Jones at shortstop, resulting in a double play as Krumwiede was forced out at second base.

The Panthers finished the game with nine runners left on base.

“We missed a lot of opportunities early in the game," Johnson said. "We had lot of guys in scoring position – we just didn't move them.”

In the top of the second inning, PBL took a 1-0 lead.

Fitton walked and Jaxson Coplea singled on a line drive to left field before McClure put both runners in scoring position via a sacrifice bunt.

In the next at-bat, Krumwiede hit a one-out RBI single to center field to send Fitton across home plate.

With the runners on the corners, however, Dalton Coplea lined into a double play.

In the top of the third inning, Eshleman hit a leadoff infield single before Cooper Johnson hit a single to center field.

Both runners advanced into scoring position via an STM error, but after Zenner struck out, Eshleman was caught in a pickle between third base and home plate trying to swipe home plate, and was called out on an offensive interference call.

In the top of the sixth inning, Kaleb Denault walked and Fitton hit a line-drive single to left field. On Fitton's hit, the Sabers committed an error that put both runners in scoring position.

Jaxson Coplea then grounded into a double play as Denault tried to swipe home plate on Jones' throw to first base, but was tagged out at home.

“We were trying to do a little bit too much sometimes on our baserunning," Rick Johnson said.

The Panthers finished the game producing eight hits. Along with Krumwiede's three hits, Eshleman went 2-for-5 while Fitton (1-for-3, run scored), Jaxson Coplea (1-for-3, run scored) and Cooper Johnson (1-for-3, two walks) each contributed hits as well.

“That had to be a fun game to watch," Johnson said. “They did everything you could ask for except for a little bit better baserunning and better execution with small ball. Now, we've got to hop back on that pony tomorrow at Momence and not take anything for granted. We'll see what happens.”

PBL 3, St. Thomas More 1

PBL 010 000 002 -- 3 8 1

STM 000 100 000 -- 1 2 3

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 3 BB.

PBL (9-0) -- Dalton Coplea RBI. Cole Eshleman 2-5. Cooper Johnson 1-3, 2 BB. Kaleb Denault 2 BB. Luke Fitton 1-3, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, R. Ben McClure R. Keaton Krumwiede 3-4, RBI.

STM (6-6) -- Jones 1-3, 2B. Morris R. Blumberg 1-4, RBI.