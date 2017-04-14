PBL baseball improves to 3-0 in SVC with come-from-behind win over Momence

MOMENCE -- Since 2015, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's baseball team has won 28 straight games in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

The Panthers' 28th win, via 5-4 score over Momence on Thursday, was not easily obtained.

PBL first had to rally from a 4-1 deficit after the Redskins scored two runs in the second and third innings.

Cole Eshleman doubled to left field with one out in the first inning before Cooper Johnson sent him home with a line-drive base hit.

In the top of the fourth inning, PBL scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Cooper Johnson hit a leadoff single to center field and Andrew Zenner belted a line-drive base hit to left field before Kaleb Denault sent a run home via a single to center field.

Jaxson Coplea then hit a one-out single to right field to send Zenner and Denault across home plate to tie the game.

The Panthers scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning sa Dalton Coplea hit a one-out single to right field and stole second base before Cooper Johnson sent him home wiht a two-out double to left field.

The Panthers finished the game producing 11 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Cooper Johnson. Zenner, Denault and Jaxson Coplea each hit 2-for-3.

Denault picked up the win on the mound for PBL (10-0, 3-0 SVC), allowing four runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a complete-game effort.

PBL 5, Momence 4

PBL 100 300 1 -- 5 11 3

MOM 022 000 0 -- 4 2 1

W -- Kaleb Denault, 7 IP, 2 H, 4 R, ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Chouinard, 7 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

PBL (10-0, 3-0) -- Dalton Coplea 1-4, R. Cole Eshleman 1-4 2B, R. Cooper Johnson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Andrew Zenner 2-3, R. Kaleb Denault 2-3, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, 2 RBIs.

Momence -- Holloway R. Newberry R. Ritter 2 RBIs. Deutscher 1-2, 2B, R. Reyling 1-3, R. King RBI.