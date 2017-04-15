Area college catchup (April 15, 2017)

Lester Sander -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished 19th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:29.47 for Augustana College at the Lee Calhoun Memorial on Saturday at Western Illinois University.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4-7 for Monmouth College at WIU.

Reno Jamison -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 18th in the hammer throw with a hurl of 125-4 for Wabash College during Saturday's Indiana Division III Championships at Greencastle, Indiana. Jamison also finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 123-1 and 19th in the shot put with a throw of 38-2.

Brea Walker -- As of Saturday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has a record of 7-3 record with a 2.88 earned-run average and 39 strikeouts through 78 innings pitched for Illinois Wesleyan.

Logan Johnson -- The PBL graduate is coaching a Lindenwood baseball team that, as of Saturday, is 25-19 after a three-game sweep of College of the Ozarks.

Paul Bigham -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 18th in the long jump with a leap of 5.95 meters on Friday at the Greenville College Select Meet.