GCMS baseball wins 8-5 over El Paso-Gridley

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 8-5 Friday over El Paso-Gridley.

The Falcons won despite getting out-hit 10-1 by the Titans, and the game was called after five innings due to rain.

In the first inning, GCMS's lone hit -- a triple to center field by Nathan Garard -- sent two runners across home plate to tie the game at 2-2.

After EP-G reclaimed the lead at 4-2 in the top of the third inning, the Falcons scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead.

Kyle Freehill was hit by a pitch before scoring on a passed ball. Nick Tabor walked before scoring on an error.

Layne Harden and Alec Johnson each walked before scoring on a wild pitch before Tyler Walker sent Josh Nuss home with a sacrifice fly ball to left field.

Leading 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, GCMS added another run as Nuss scored on a Titan error via a Logan Davis ground ball.

Daniel Jones was the winning pitcher for GCMS (5-6-1), allowing five runs -- four earned -- on nine hits while striking out three batters in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Harden picked up the save, striking out two batters and walking one while allowing no runs on one hit in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

GCMS 8, El Paso-Gridley 5*

EPG 202 10 -- 5 10 3

GCMS 205 01 -- 8 1 1

W -- Daniel Jones, 3.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- Johnson, 2.1 IP, H, 7 R, 5 ER, K, 6 BB. S -- Layne Harden, 1.1 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

El Paso-Gridley -- Greene 2-3, R. Edelman 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Lavender 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R. Johnson 1-2, R. Edelman 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Starkey 1-3. Hofmann R. Cavallo 1-3.

GCMS (5-6-1) -- Logan Davis R. Tuckler Cribbett R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs. Kyle Freehill R. Nick Tabor R. Harden R. Alec Johnson R. Josh Nuss 2 R. Tyler Walker RBI. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2 BB.

* -- Game ended after five innings due to rain