PBL baseball improves to 12-0 with wins over Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn, Tremont

ROANOKE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team won two games on Saturday at Roanoke to remain undefeated.

The Panthers defeated the host, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn, by a score of 12-6.

PBL (12-0) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Luke Fitton and Jaxson Coplea reach reached base on an error.

In the bottom of the second inning, however, RBLW scored six runs -- a run that included a solo home run by Sam Hodel and RBI singles by Nate Woodward, Jarett Bline Kevin Ulrich and Reed Aeschelman -- to take a 6-1 lead.

The Panthers started their rally back with a run in the top of the third inning as Cooper Johnson hit a solo home run to center field.

In the top of the fourth inning, Fitton led off with a base hit to left field before Jaxson Coplea doubled to center field to send Fitton home and cut PBL's deficit to 6-3.

The Panthers then scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Cole Eshleman led off the inning with a double to center field. Andrew Zenner was hit by a pitch before Kaleb Denaut hit a double to right field that resulted in Eshleman and Zenner crossing home plate. Fitton than hit a two-run homer past the center-field fence to give PBL its lead.

The Panthers added five insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Jacob Watts led off the inning with a walk before FItton doubled to center field to put runners on the corners. Jaxson Coplea and Ben McClure each hit RBI singles.

After a base hit to left field by Dalton Coplea, Johnson singled to right field to send Coplea across home plate.

The Panthers finished the game producing 16 hits at the plate. Fitton and Jaxson Coplea each went 3-for-4 while Johnson (2-for-3), Zenner (2-for-4) and Dalton Coplea (2-for-5) each produced two hits for PBL.

Mitch St. Peter picked up the win for PBL, allowing no runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Johnson allowed six earned runs on five hits and three walks while fanning three batters in two innings pitched while Eshleman struck out three batters in a hitless and walkless 1 1/3 innings pitched.

***

PBL's bats were also hot in the Panthers' 19-8 five-inning win over Tremont.

The Panthers scored five runs in the first inning.

Eshleman reached base on an error before Cooper Johnson and Zenner each doubled. Zenner's line-drive two-bagger to left field send Eshleman and Johnson across home plate.

Denault singled before Jaxson Coplea reached base on an error, which resulted in Zenner crossing home plate. Luis Rodriguez singled to left field before Keaton Krumwiede was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, sending Denault across home plate.

Dalton Coplea then drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jacob Watts across home plate.

After Tremont scored three runs -- including a Tucker Runyon solo homer and RBI singles by Jordan Wagenbach and Nate Riggs -- to cut the Turks' deficit to 5-3, PBL scored two more runs in the second inning.

Denault reached base on an error with two outs and Ben McClure doubled to left field before Jaxson Coplea sent both runners home with a base hit to left field.

In the top of the third inning, Krumwiede hit a leadoff single to left field and Dalton Coplea walked before Cooper Johnson reached base on an error, resulting in Coplea crossing home plate to extend PBL's lead to 8-6.

The Panthers scored six more runs in the top of the fourth inning to break an 8-8 tie.

Denault and McClure each walked before Jaxson Coplea reached base on an error, resulting in Denault crossing home plate. Luis Rodriguez then send McClure home via a sacrifice bunt.

Dalton Coplea singled to left field before Eshleman sent Watts home on a single to left field and Johnson reached base on another Tremont error that send Coplea across home plate.

Zenner then belted a base hit to left field to send Eshleman and Johnson across home plate.

In the top of the fifth inning, PBL scored five more runs.

McClure led off with a walk and Jaxson Coplea doubled to left field before Rodriguez sent McClure home via a sacrifice fly ball. Dalton Coplea then singled to send Watts across home plate.

Eshleman sent a line-drive base hit to left field before Johnson sent Dalton Coplea home with a double to center field. Zenner then sent two runners home via a single to center field.

The Panthers produced 15 hits as Zenner hit 3-for-5 and Dalton Coplea (2-for-3), Cooper Johnson (2-for-5, two doubles), Jaxson Coplea (2-for-4) and Eshleman (2-for-5) each had two hits.

Krumwiede picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Fitton allowed six runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks while fanning one batter in 1 2/3 innings pitched while Eshleman allowed one hit and struck out a batter through one inning.

Junior varsity

The Panthers defeated Bloomington Central Catholic 11-7 on Saturday in Bloomington before losing 14-10 to Maroa-Forsyth.

PBL 12, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 6

PBL 011 140 5 -- 12 16 1

RBLW 060 000 0 -- 6 8 2

W -- Mitch St. Peter, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K, 5 BB. L -- Sam Hodel, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, K, 0 BB.

PBL (12-0) -- Dalton Coplea 2-5, R. Cole Eshleman 1-5, 2B, 2 R. Cooper Johnson 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, R. Andrew Zenner 2-4, 2B, R. Kaleb Denault 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jacob Watts R. Luke Fitton 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Jaxson Coplea 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Ben McClure 1-4, RBI, R. Mitch St. Peter 1-2.

RBLW (5-11) -- Sam Hodel 2-4, HR, RBI, R. Nate Woodard 1-3, RBI, R. Jarett Bline 1-2, RBI, R. Kevin Ulrich 1-3, 2 RBIs. Reed Aeschelman 1-4, RBI. Jake Weber 1-4. Daniel Kennell R. Jett Weer R. Blake Martin 1-2, R.

PBL 19, Tremont 8

PBL 521 65 -- 19 15 2

TREM 332 00 -- 8 8 6

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, K, 4 BB. L -- Luke Barrow, 3.2 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.

PBL -- Dalton Coplea 2-3, 2 RBIs. Cole Eshleman 2-5, RBI, 3 R. Cooper Johnson 2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R. Andrew Zenner 3-5, 2B, 6 RBIs. Kaleb Denault 1-4, 3 R. Ben McClure 1-2, 2B, 3 R. Jacob Watts 3 R. Luis Rodriguez 1-2, 2 RBI. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, RBI. Jaxson Coplea 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Tremont (8-5) -- Tucker Runyon 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Max Garey 2-3, 3 R. Max Bolliger 1-3, 2B, 3 R. Max Garey 2-2, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 BB. Jordan Wagenbach 1-3, RBI. Nate Riggs 1-2, RBI. Luke Barrow RBI. Marco Falcon 1-3, 2B.