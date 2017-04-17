GCMS baseball defeats Ridgeview 10-0

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 10-0 in five innings Monday over Ridgeview.

Tyler Walker pitched a four-hit shutout for the Falcons (6-6-1), striking out three batters and walking two through all five innings.

The GCMS bats, meanwhile, produced 11 hits as Tucker Cribbett (2-for-4, double, RBI), Logan Davis (2-for-4, two runs scored), Nathan Garard (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored) and Alec Johnson (2-for-3, two RBIs) each produced two hits while Daniel Jones doubled and drove in three runs.

The Falcons started the game with six runs in the first inning.

Davis led off with a bunt single and advanced to second base on an error and to third base on a wild pitch before Garard sent him home with a base hit to left field.

Kyle Freehill singled to right field and Nick Tabor took a hit-by-pitch to load the bases before Johnson hit a line-drive single to left field to send Garard and Freehill home. After Nathan Daughenbaugh singled to center field to load the bases, Daniel Jones hit a double to left field to clear the bases, sending three runs across home plate.

The Falcons then added two more runs in the second inning.

Cribbett hit a leadoff single to center field and Garard got on base via infield single to put runners on the corners before Cribbett scored on another Ridgeview error.

Tabor reached base on another Mustangs error before Layne Harden sent a run home with a fielder's choice ground ball.

In the fifth inning, GCMS scored two runs to force the 10-run rule.

Johnson led off with a base hit to center field, but Daughenbaugh hit into a double play. Jones walked with two outs before advancing to third base on a Davis single.

Davis stole second base as Jones scored on a steal of home plate before Cribbett doubled to left field to send Davis across home plate for the game-clinching run.

GCMS 10, Ridgeview 0

RID 000 00 -- 0 4 5

GCMS 620 02 -- 10 11 0

W -- Tyler Walker, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Matthew Nunamaker, 1.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

Ridgeview -- Jakob Sutton 1-1. Jalen Duncan 1-2. Matthew Nunamaker 1-2. Tucker Maupin 1-2.

GCMS (6-6-1, 3-3) -- Logan Davis 2-4, 2 R. Tucker Cribbett 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Kyle Freehill 1-3, R. Nick Tabor R. Alec Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2. Jacob Nuss R. Daniel Jones 1-1, 2B, 3 RBIs, R, 2 BB.