PBL baseball defeats Cissna Park 15-3 in five innings

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 15-3 in five innings Tuesday over Cissna Park.

The Panthers started their scoring with two runs in the first inning. Cooper Johnson and Andrew Zenner each walked before Kaleb Denault singled to center field to send both runners home.

The Panthers then extended their lead to 6-0 with a four-run second inning.

Jaxson Coplea led off the inning with a walk and stole second base before Luis Rodriguez hit an RBI single to center field. Cole Eshleman and Johnson each walked before Zenner drew a bases-loaded walk to send Rodriguez across home plate.

Denault then hit a single to send Eshleman and Johnson home.

In the third inning, PBL scored three more runs to extend its lead to 9-0.

Jaxson Coplea walked, Rodriguez reached base on an error and Dalton Coplea loaded the bases with a one-out bunt single before Eshleman singled to left field to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

Johnson then hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field to send Jacob Watts home before Zenner walked to load the bases and Mitch St. Peter drove in a run via a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

In the fourth inning, Rodriguez walked before scoring on a Watts groundout.

After Cissna Park scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, PBL clinched the 10-run rule with five runs in the fifth inning.

Eshleman, Johnson and Zenner each walked to load the bases before Eshleman scored on a passed ball. The bases were loaded again after St. Peter walked before Luis Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Luke Fitton singled to left field to send Zenner home before Keaton Krumwiede drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Dalton Coplea then hit an RBI single.

Tyler Adkins was the winning pitcher for PBL, striking out six batters and walking three while allowing three earned runs on seven hits through 3 2/3 innings. In relief, Krumwiede struck out two batters through 1 1/3 innings.

The Panthers produced seven hits -- including a 2-for-5 performance from Dalton Coplea and a 2-for-2 performance from Denault -- along with 15 walks.

PBL 15, Cissna Park 3

PBL 243 15 -- 15 7 0

CP 000 30 -- 3 7 2

W -- Tyler Adkins, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Kregel, 2.0 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 6 ER, K, 7 BB.

PBL (14-0, 4-0) -- Dalton Coplea 2-5, RBI, R. Cole Eshleman 1-2, RBI, R, 3 BB. Andrew Zenner RBI, 2 R, 4 BB. Kaleb Denault 2-2, 4 RBIs. Mitch St. Peter RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 2 R, 2 BB. Luis Rodriguez 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Jacob Watts RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede RBI.

Cissna Park -- Boyle 1-3. Kaeb 1-3, RBI. Renteria 2-2, RBI. Tarro 1-3, R. Anderson 2-2, R. Kregel R. King RBI.