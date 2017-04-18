PBL baseball season stats (as of April 17, 2017)

PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS
As of Monday
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Mitch St. Peter .750/4
Tyler Adkins .667/3
Jaxson Coplea .500/36
Cooper Johnson .459/37
Cole Eshleman .373/51
Andrew Zenner .364/44
Dalton Coplea .357/42
Kaleb Denault .353/34
Luke Fitton .302/43
Keaton Krumwiede .257/35
Ben McClure .222/9
Luis Rodriguez .130/23
TEAM .354/364
On-base percentage
Name Pct./PA
Mitch St. Peter .750/4
Tyler Adkins .750/4
Cooper Johnson .649/57
Jaxson Coplea .596/47
Kaleb Denault .558/52
Dalton Coplea .509/58
Andrew Zenner .472/53
Ben McClure .462/14
Cole Eshleman .448/58
Jacob Watts .400/5
Keaton Krumwiede .372/44
Luis Rodriguez .344/35
Luke Fitton .333/45
TEAM .489/476
Home runs
Name HRs
Cooper Johnson 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 2
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cooper Johnson 7
Luke Fitton 4
Cole Eshleman 3
Kaleb Denault 3
Andrew Zenner 2
Jaxson Coplea 2
Ben McClure 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
TEAM 24
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cooper Johnson 21
Andrew Zenner 17
Jaxson Coplea 17
Kaleb Denault 12
Luke Fitton 12
Cole Eshleman 9
Keaton Krumwiede 9
Luis Rodriguez 8
Dalton Coplea 6
Mitch St. Peter 1
Ben McClure 1
TEAM 113
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cole Eshleman 21
Dalton Coplea 18
Cooper Johnson 17
Kaleb Denault 14
Jaxson Coplea 13
Andrew Zenner 13
Luke Fitton 11
Keaton Krumwiede 7
Luis Rodriguez 6
Ben McClure 6
Tyler Adkins 2
Jacob Watts 2
Mitch St. Peter 1
TEAM 131
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Jaxson Coplea 7
Kaleb Denault 7
Cole Eshleman 6
Cooper Johnson 6
Dalton Coplea 6
Luis Rodriguez 3
Luke Fitton 3
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Andrew Zenner 1
TEAM 41
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Andrew Zenner 0.00/25
Mitch St. Peter 0.00/6.2
Luis Rodriguez 0.00/2
Kaleb Denault 0.70/10
Cole Eshleman 0.87/8
Keaton Krumwiede 2.62/5.1
Luke Fitton 5.86/14.1
Cooper Johnson 6.17/11.1
Tyler Adkins 7.0/2.0
TEAM 2.31/84.2
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Andrew Zenner 3-0
Keaton Krumwiede 3-0
Cooper Johnson 3-0
Luke Fitton 2-0
Kaleb Denault 1-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
TEAM 13-0
Pitching saves
Names SVs/SOs
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Andrew Zenner 40
Luke Fitton 21
Kaleb Denault 10
Mitch St. Peter 9
Cole Eshleman 8
Cooper Johnson 6
Keaton Krumwide 3
Luis Rodriguez 2
TEAM 99
Fielding percentage
Name Pct./TC
Dalton Coplea 1.00/13
Jaxson Coplea 0.98/69
Luis Rodriguez 0.98/59
Andrew Zenner 0.96/29
Luke Fitton 0.91/24
Kaleb Denault 0.91/12
Cooper Johnson 0.90/32
Cole Eshleman 0.86/38
Keaton Krumwiede 0.68/16
TEAM 0.93/292
Fielding putouts
Name POs
Jaxson Coplea 66
Luis Rodriguez 54
Andrew Zenner 27
Cooper Johnson 26
Cole Eshleman 25
Luke Fitton 21
Dalton Coplea 12
Kaleb Denault 11
Keaton Krumwiede 11
TEAM 253
Fielding assists
Name As
Cole Eshleman 8
Luis Rodriguez 4
Cooper Johnson 3
Jaxson Coplea 2
Andrew Zenner 1
Dalton Coplea 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 20
