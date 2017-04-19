GCMS baseball loses 7-6 to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 7-6 Tuesday to Prairie Central.
The Falcons took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning by scoring three runs.
Tyler Walker led off the inning with a bunt single before Tucker Cribbett reached base via hit-by-pitch. Nathan Garard then singled on a line drive to center field to send Walker home for the tying run.
With two outs, Nick Tabor sent Cribbett and Garard across home plate with a base hit to right field.
After Prairie Central scored a run in the third and fourth innings each and took a 7-3 lead with four runs in the fifth inning, GCMS tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Tabor led off the inning with a double to right field before Layne Harden sent a base hit to right field ot put runners on the corners. A single to left field by Nathan Daughenbaugh loaded the bases before Walker sent a run home via a sacrifice bunt and Logan Davis hit a two-RBI single to left field.
At the game's end, GCMS out-hit Prairie Central 9-7 as Garard and Tabor each hit 2-for-4.
Cribbett took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter in five innings pitched.
In one inning of relief, Davis allowed no runs on one hit while striking out a batter and walking another.
Prairie Central 7, GCMS 6
GCMS 003 003 0 -- 6 9 3
PC 011 140 x -- 7 7 2
W -- Printz, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Tucker Cribbett, 5 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, 2 BB. S -- Reed, 1.1 IP, H, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.
GCMS (6-7-1) -- Nick Tabor 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Logan Davis 1-4, RBI. Cribbett 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 2-4, RBI, R. Layne Harden 1-4, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3. Josh Nuss R. Tyler Walker 1-2, RBI, R.
Prairie Central -- Strohl 1-4, R. Frambes 1-2. Musser R. Printz 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Vaughan 1-2, 2 R. Crane 1-1, HR, RBI, R. Rigsby 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, R.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.