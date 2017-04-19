GCMS baseball loses 7-6 to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 7-6 Tuesday to Prairie Central.

The Falcons took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning by scoring three runs.

Tyler Walker led off the inning with a bunt single before Tucker Cribbett reached base via hit-by-pitch. Nathan Garard then singled on a line drive to center field to send Walker home for the tying run.

With two outs, Nick Tabor sent Cribbett and Garard across home plate with a base hit to right field.

After Prairie Central scored a run in the third and fourth innings each and took a 7-3 lead with four runs in the fifth inning, GCMS tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Tabor led off the inning with a double to right field before Layne Harden sent a base hit to right field ot put runners on the corners. A single to left field by Nathan Daughenbaugh loaded the bases before Walker sent a run home via a sacrifice bunt and Logan Davis hit a two-RBI single to left field.

At the game's end, GCMS out-hit Prairie Central 9-7 as Garard and Tabor each hit 2-for-4.

Cribbett took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter in five innings pitched.

In one inning of relief, Davis allowed no runs on one hit while striking out a batter and walking another.

Prairie Central 7, GCMS 6

GCMS 003 003 0 -- 6 9 3

PC 011 140 x -- 7 7 2

W -- Printz, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Tucker Cribbett, 5 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, 2 BB. S -- Reed, 1.1 IP, H, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.

GCMS (6-7-1) -- Nick Tabor 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Logan Davis 1-4, RBI. Cribbett 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 2-4, RBI, R. Layne Harden 1-4, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3. Josh Nuss R. Tyler Walker 1-2, RBI, R.

Prairie Central -- Strohl 1-4, R. Frambes 1-2. Musser R. Printz 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Vaughan 1-2, 2 R. Crane 1-1, HR, RBI, R. Rigsby 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, R.