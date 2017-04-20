GCMS baseball scores go-ahead run in seventh inning in 7-6 win over Eureka

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team soared back to the .500 mark with a 7-6 victory over Eureka on Wednesday.

The Falcons (7-7-1) scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning as Layne Harden hit a one-out single and advanced to second base on a Mike Lewis groundout before Nathan Daughenbaugh sent him home via an RBI single to left field.

GCMS went into the top of the fourth inning trailing 4-0 and left with three runs scored.

Nathan Garard hit a leadoff double to center field before Kyle Freehill belted an RBI base hit to left field. Alec Johnson singled to center field before Harden grounded out to send Freehill across home plate and Lewis sent Johnson home wiht an RBI single to left field.

The Falcons then took a 6-4 lead with three more runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Tucker Cribbett hit a one-out single to center field before Garard sent him home with a double to cetner field. After Freehill drew a walk, Alec Johnson singled on a line drive to center field to send Josh Nuss home for the go-ahead run.

Lewis then walked with two outs before Freehill scored on a balk.

Eureka tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Falcons finished the game with 14 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Johnson and two hits each from Davis, Cribbett and Garard.

Davis was credited with the win on the mound for GCMS as he allowed no runs on two hits while striking out four batters and walking none through three innings pitched.

Garard started on the mound for the Falcons, allowing six runs -- three earned -- on six hits while striking out four batters and walking five.

GCMS 7, Eureka 6

GCMS 000 330 1 -- 7 14 3

EUR 040 020 0 -- 6 8 1

W -- Logan Davis, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. L -- Anderson, 2 IP, 3 H, ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (7-7-1) -- Logan Davis 2-4, 2B. Tucker Cribbett 2-4, R. Nathan Garard 2-3, 2 2B, RBI. Josh Nuss 2 R. Kyle Freehill 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Alec Johnson 3-4, 2B, RBI, R. Layne Harden 1-4, RBI, R. Mike Lewis 1-3, RBI. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3, RBI. Daniel Jones 1-4.