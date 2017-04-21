PBL baseball defeats Cissna Park 13-2

PBL’s Luke Fitton, left, attempts to swipe second base as Jaxson Coplea, right, bats during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 13-2 in five innings over Cissna Park on Thursday to stay undefeated in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

In the first inning, PBL scored two runs.

Dalton Coplea and Cole Eshleman each walked before Coplea scored on a passed ball. Eshleman advanced to third base on another passed ball before Cooper Johnson walked to put runners on the corners and Andrew Zenner hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to send Eshleman across home plate.

The Panthers added two more runs in the second inning.

Mason Ecker was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before he stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Dalton Coplea walked before Cooper Johnson hit a single to center field to send Ecker and Coplea across home plate.

Keyn Humes -- who ran as a courtesy for the pitcher Cooper Johnson -- stole second and third base before Kaleb Denault walked to put runners on the corners. Luke Fitton then sent Humes and Denault home with a base hit to center field.

Jaxson Coplea was hit by a pitch and Krumwiede walked to load the bases for Ecker singled on a line drive to center field to send Fitton and Coplea home.

With three more runs in the third inning, PBL extended its lead to 11-1.

Eshleman reached base on an error before stealing second base and advanced to third on a Cooper Johnson groundout.

After Denault walked and stole second base, Fitton doubled on a line drive to center field to send Eshleman and Denault across home plate. Jaxson Coplea then singled to right field to send Fitton home.

The Panthers added two more runs in the fourth inning. Jacob Watts and Ben McClure each walked before Tyler Adkins singled to center field to send Watts and McClure across home plate.

Cooper Johnson was the winning pitcher for PBL, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

“He did a good job," PBL head coach Rick Johnson said.

The Panthers finished the game with 13 stolen bases, including three from Denault and two each from Humes, Dalton Coplea, Ecker and Johnson.

“We were able to get runners in scoring position pretty much immediately today," Rick Johnson said.

Fitton went 2-for-4 as PBL produced six hits. Ecker, Jaxson Coplea, Johnson and Adkins each had a hit for the Panthers as well.

The Panthers will host Bismarck-Henning on Friday. The two teams are in the same sub-sectional -- the IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional's sub-sectional B.

PBL 13, Cissna Park 2

CP 001 01 -- 2 5 1

PBL 263 2x -- 13 6 0

W -- Cooper Johnson, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Benoit, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 8 ER, 3 K, 7 BB.

Cissna Park -- Kaeb 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Renteria 1-3, RBI. Benoit 1-2. Anderson 1-2. Tarro R.

PBL (15-1, 5-0) -- Luke Fitton 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Mason Ecker 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 SB. Jaxson Coplea 1-1, RBI, 2 SB, R. Keaton Krumwiede 2 BB. Johnson 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 SB. Tyler Adkins 1-1, 2 RBIs. Ben McClure R. Keyn Humes R, 2 SB. Cole Eshleman 2 R. Dalton Coplea 2 R, 2 BB. Jacob Watts R. Kaleb Denault 2 R, 3 SB, 3 BB. Andrew Zenner RBI.