GCMS baseball defeats Fieldcrest 11-8

WENONA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 11-8 Friday over Fieldcrest.

The Falcons scored in the first inning as Logan Davis and Tucker Cribbett singled and Nathan Garard was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Kyle Freehill grounded into a fielder's choice and Nick Tabor drew a bases-loaded walk to send Cribbett home.

In the second inning, GCMS added four runs.

Nathan Daughenbaugh walked to lead off the inning before Tyler Walker hit a bunt single. Logan Davis doubled to right field to send Josh Nuss home before Cribbett tripled to center field to send Walker and Davis across home plate.

Nathan Garard then hit a two-bagger to center field to send Cribbett home.

The Falcons scored thiree more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 8-1.

Layne Harden singled with one out before Daughenbaugh walked to put runners on first and second base. Harden crossed home plate as Walker reached base on an error before Davis hit a sacrifice fly to center field to send Austin Spiller across home plate.

Cribbett hit an RBI single to left field in the next at-bat.

After Fieldcrest scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings each, GCMS tallied three runs of its own in the seventh inning.

Mike Lewis and Walker each reached base on an error before Davis hit a triple to center field to send Lewis and Walker home. Cribbett then hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to send Davis across home plate.

The Falcons finished the game with 11 hits as Davis hit 4-for-4, Cribbett went 3-for-4 and Harden went 2-for-4.

Daniel Jones was the winning pitcher for GCMS, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Davis picked up the save, striking out two batters and walking two while allowing one run -- none earned -- on one hit.

In one inning of relief, Walker allowed three runs on five hits.

GCMS 11, Fieldcrest 8

GCMS 140 030 3 -- 11 11 7

FLD 000 133 1 -- 8 9 4

W -- Daniel Jones, 4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Morse, 6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 6 K, BB. S -- Logan Davis, 1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (8-7-1) -- Logan Davis 4-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Tucker Cribbett 3-4, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Garard 1-1, 2B, RBI. Josh Nuss R. Nick Tabor RBI. Layne Harden 2-4, R. Austin Spiller R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2 BB. Mike Lewis R. Tyler Walker 1-2, RBI, 3 R.

Fieldcrest -- Morse R. Naas 2-4, 2B, RBI. May 1-3, RBI, R. Grandy 1-4. Johnson R. Carls 1-4, R. Naas 2-4, 2 R. Keller R. Cook 2-4, 2 RBIs, R.