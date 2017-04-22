PBL baseball loses 5-3 to Bismarck-Henning

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team lost 5-3 Friday to Bismarck-Henning.

Cole Eshleman took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing three earned runs on five hits through two innings. Luke Fitton struck out four batters and walked four while allowing two earned runs on four hits.

The Panthers were outhit 9-6 by the Blue Devils as Kaleb Denault went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Cooper Johnson hit 2-for-3 with a run scored and Dalton Coplea and Andrew Zenner each had a hit.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Dalton Coplea and Eshleman each walked before Cooper Johnson grounded into a double play.

Zenner singeld to put runners on the corners before Denault sent two runs home with a base hit to left field.

In the fourth inning, PBL extended its lead to 3-0 as Jaxson Coplea led off with a walk before Mason Ecker -- who ran as a courtesy for Coplea -- scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Keaton Krumwiede.

Bismarck-Henning then scored two runs on a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, the Blue Devils tied the game on an RBI bunt single.

A two-RBI double in the seventh inning gave Bismarck-Henning a 5-3 lead.

Bismarck-Henning 5, PBL 3

BH 000 021 2 -- 5 9 1

PBL 200 100 0 -- 3 6 0

W -- Edwards, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, BB. L -- Cole Eshleman, 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

BH -- Arford 1-2, R, 2 BB. Savage 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Keith 1-4, R. Jordan 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Radamaker 1-4. Steiner 1-3, RBI. Douglas R.

PBL (15-2) -- Dalton Coplea 1-3. Cooper Johnson 2-3, R. Andrew Zenner 1-4, R. Kaleb Denault 2-2, 2 RBIs. Mason Ecker R.