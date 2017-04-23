Area college catchup (April 23, 2017)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout allowed three runs on nie hits while striking out two batters and walking five for Illinois Wesleyan in an 8-3 win over Carroll College.

The win improved Walker's record to 11-3. Prior to Sunday, she had a 3.22 earned-run average with 48 strikeouts through 95 innings pitched.

Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout is batting .258 with a home run, 14 RBIs and 19 runs scored for Lincoln Land Community College.

Logan Johnson -- The PBL graduate is coaching a Lindenwood baseball team that, as of Sunday, is 26-22.

Tyler Rubarts -- The former PBL boys track and field finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 seconds for Augustana College at the Meet of Champions on Saturday in Rock Island. Rubarts also finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 21-8 and 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 39-4 1/2.

Lester Sander -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 42nd in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.07 for Augustana College at the Meet of Champions on Saturday in Rock Island.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished sixth in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:09.78 for Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday at the Indiana Little State Championships at Taylor University.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 23rd in the shot put with a throw of 10.31 meters for Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday at the Indiana Little State Championships at Taylor University.

Reno Jamison -- The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished 15th in the discus throw with a hurl of 36.41 meters for Wabash College at the Rose-Hulman Twilight Invitational on Friday. Jamison also finished 18th in the hammer throw with a hurl of 41.52 meters.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 4-5 for Monmouth College at the Viking Invitational on Friday in Rock Island. Gentzler also finished 25th in the javelin throw with a hurl of 80-6.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:17.61 for Augustana College at the Meet of Champions on Saturday in Rock Island.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.79 for Bradley at the Illinois Twilight Meet on Saturday.