GCMS baseball ties with Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- For the second time this season, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball game ended in a tie.

Monday's game between the Falcons (8-7-2) and Heyworth ended in a 17-17 tie after an eight-inning affair that included 26 combined hits and 10 combined errors.

The Falcons ralled from a 17-11 deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning.

Tucker Cribbett and Nathan Garard each singled and Nick Tabor walked to load the bases before Mike Lewis hit a two-RBI double to center field.

The bases were loaded again after Alec Johnson drew a walk in the next at-bat. Layne Harden then hit a line-drive single to left field to send Tabor and Mike Lewis across home plate.

Nathan Daughenbaugh walked to load the bases for GCMS yet again before Johnson and Harden scored to tie the game on a Cribbett ground ball that resulted in a Heyworth error.

In the bottom of the eight inning, GCMS allowed a leadoff walk and a single, but tagged the leadoff runner out at third base on the single. The Falcons then caught a Hornets runner trying to steal second base with two outs.

Cribbett singled to center field with one out before Garard doubled to center field to send him home in the first inning.

In the second inning, GCMS scored two more runs.

Daniel Jones and Logan Davis singled and Cribbett walked to load the bases before Jones scored on a wild pitch and Tabor drew a bases-loaded walk.

After Heyworth scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second, the Falcons then scored three more runs in the fourth inning to reduce their deficit to 8-6.

Davis led off the inning with a bunt single before Cribbett hit an RBI double to left field. Garard then hit a two-run home run past the center-field fence.

After the Hornets scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 14-6, GCMS scored five runs in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to 14-11.

After Davis hit a leadoff triple to center field before Cribbett hit an RBI double. After Garard was hit by a pitch, Mike Lewis hit a two-RBI single.

Jacob Nuss hit an RBI single to send Lewis home before Johnson scored on a Nathan Daughenbaugh fielder's choice.

The Falcons produced 16 hits as Cribbett hit 4-for-5 while Garard hit 3-for-4, Davis hit 3-for-6 and Lewis hit 2-for-6.

GCMS 17, Heyworth 17

GCMS 120 305 60 -- 17 16 7

HEY 053 603 00 -- 17 10 3

GCMS pitching -- Tyler Walker, 2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, K, 3 BB. Layne Harden IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, K, 3 BB. Nick Tabor IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB. Levi Davis IP, 0 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Alec Johnson IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Logan Davis 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, BB.

Heyworth pitching -- Brown 5 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 11 K, 4 BB. Wurmnest 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, K, 0 BB. Houston 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 K, BB. Mayfield, 2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (8-7-2) hitting -- Logan Davis 3-6, 3B, 3 R. Tucker Cribbett 4-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Nathan Garard 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Nick Tabor RBI, R, 3 BB. Mike Lewis 2-6, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 BB. Alec Johnson 2 R. Layne Harden 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Jacob Nuss 1-2, RBI. Nathan Daughenbaugh RBI. Daniel Jones 1-2, R. Kyle Freehill 1-2.

Heyworth hitting -- Schultz 1-5, RBI, R. Martens R. Wurmnest 1-5, RBI, 2 R. Mayfield 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mayfield 1-5, 2 RBIs, R. Brown 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Holland R. Martens 3 R, 4 BB. Witten RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Owens 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Cox 1-3, RBI, 2 R.