PBL baseball defeats Rantoul 10-6

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team is back on a winning trend via a 10-6 victory over Rantoul on Monday.

The Panthers were coming off a week in which they lost two out of three games -- 12-4 to Monticello on Wednesday and 5-3 to Bismarck-Henning on Friday -- to snap a season-opening 14-game winning streak.

“It wasn't the prettiest win, but it goes in the left-handed column," PBL head coach Rick Johnson said.

In the top of the first inning, Rantoul (8-10) scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Luke Jones reached base on an error with one out before Johnathan Frerichs hit an infield single. An erroneous throw to second base on a pickoff attempt put Jones on third base before Joshua Frerichs hit a single to center field to send Jones home.

After Johnathan Frerichs stole third base, he then scored on a wild pitch.

“Right now, we're just giving up too many free bases. We had a lot of borderline passed balls, wild pitches, balls thrown away," Johnson said. "We weren't doing that a lot in the first half of the season. Early in the season, were getting all the breaks.

"A lot of things were happening for us, but in the last week or so, we haven't really created a lot of breaks for ourselves, and teams are taking advantage whenever we give up extra bases and whatnot. Hopefully, that won't come back to bite us anytime soon, but we've just got to clean our play up a little bit.”

In the top of the second inning, Chad Vermillion reached second base on another PBL error, but he did not score as he was tagged out at home plate on an Adam Crites single.

The Panthers (16-2) then tied the game with two runs in the third inning.

Luis Rodriguez reached base via hit-by-pitch to lead off before Keaton Krumwiede doubled to right field to put runners in scoring position. Dalton Coplea sent Rodriguez home via a sacrifice fly to left field.

After Cole Eshleman and Cooper Johnson each walked to load the bases, Krumwiede scored the tying run as he crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored six runs to take an 8-2 lead.

Tyler Adkins led off with a base hit to left field. Luke Fitton, who pinch ran for Adkins, advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Jaxson Coplea singled to center field to send him home for the go-ahead run.

Rodriguez then bunted and reached baes on an error before Mason Ecker -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Jaxson Coplea -- advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a Krumwiede groundout.

Dalton Coplea then doubled to right field to send Rodriguez across home plate before Cooper Johnson hit an RBI two-bagger to right field. Johnson scored a run as Andrew Zenner reached base on a Rantoul error.

Kaleb Denault then hit a triple on a line drive to right field to send Ben McClure -- who ran as a courtesy for Zenner -- across home plate.

The Panthers then scored two more runs in the fifth inning.

Krumwiede walked and Dalton Coplea was hit by a pitch before Cooper Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. Zenner then hit a line-drive single to center field to send Krumwiede and Coplea across home plate.

After five innings on the mound, Zenner was relieved by Denault. Zenner was credited with the win as he struck out eight batters and walked one while allowing two runs -- none earned -- on six hits.

Denault walked Vermillion with one out in the sixth inning and Vermillion advanced to second base on a passed ball, but Hayden Cargo and Crites then grounded out to leave Vermillion stranded.

In the seventh inning, Rantoul scored four runs to cut its deficit in half.

Jared Jordahl reached base on an error and advanced to second base on a passed ball before Joshua Frerichs singled to center field to cut the Eagles' deficit to 10-3.

Jerame Jones then hit a double to left field to send Frerichs home. Nolan Roseman walked and Jones stole home plate before Vermillion hit a double to left field to send Roseman across home plate.

The threat ended, however, as Cargo flied out to PBL center fielder Dalton Coplea to end the game.

At the game's end, PBL produced nine hits as Denault hit 2-for-4 with a double along with his RBI triple. Cooper Johnson hit 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks.

The Panthers will hope to get a winning streak going as they will travel to Dwight on Tuesday and Herscher on Thursday before hosting Dwight on Friday. PBL will then travel to Hoopeston Area for a 10 a.m. Saturday start before hosting Iroquois West the following Tuesday.

“We've got a lot of season left. We've just got to keep battling, and we're going to be OK," Johnson said. "Every season has these ups and downs. We're still winning, but I feel like we're in a downward trend, and now we need to start to clean things up and get that momentum going back up.”

PBL 10, Rantoul 6

RAN 200 000 4 -- 6 9 2

PBL 002 620 x -- 10 9 3

W -- Andrew Zenner, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, BB. L -- Frerichs, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

Rantoul (8-10) -- Jared Jordahl R. Luke Jones R. Johnathan Frerichs 1-4, R. Joshua Frerichs 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Jerame Jones 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Nolan Roseman R. Chad Vermillion 2-3, 2B, RBI. Adam Crites 2-3.

PBL (16-2) -- Dalton Coplea 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cooper Johnson 2-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB. Andrew Zenner 1-4, 2 RBIs. Ben McClure R. Kaleb Denault 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI. Luke Fitton R. Tyler Adkins 1-1. Mason Ecker R. Jaxson Coplea 1-2, RBI. Luis Rodriguez 2 R. Luis Rodriguez 2 R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R.