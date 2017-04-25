GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 14-0 in six innings to St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.

The Falcons went into the sixth inning trailing 5-0 before the Spartans scored nine runs in the inning to force the 10-run rule.

Nathan Garard took the loss on the mound for the Falcons (8-8-2), allowing six runs -- one earned -- on four hits while striking out five batters and walking three through 5 1/3 innings pitched..

Mike Lewis allowed five earned runs on three walks while Austin Spiller allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks.

The Falcons were held to two hits at the plate as Logan DAvis and Mike Lewis each went 1-for-2.

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, GCMS 0

SJ-O 020 129 -- 14 6 0

GCMS 000 000 -- 0 2 6

W -- Hale, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 K, 1 BB. L -- Nathan Garard, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

St. Joseph-Ogden -- Hoveln 4-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Jacobs RBI. Coon 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. Cain 2 R. Hale R. Slagley R. Poole R. Wright 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Place 1-4, RBI.Schlueter 2 R, 3 BB. Miller R. Langendorf R.

GCMS (8-8-2) -- Logan Davis 1-2. Mike Lewis 1-2.