PBL baseball defeats Dwight 9-1

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team defeated Dwight 9-1 on Tuesday.

The Panthers (17-2, 6-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) started their scoring with three runs in the third inning.

Dalton Coplea led off with a walk before stealing second base and advancing to third on a Cole Eshleman sacrifice bunt. Cooper Johnson then sent Coplea across home plate with a base hit to right field.

Andrew Zenner then walked before Kaleb Denaut hit a double to center field to send Johnson and Zenner across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL added four runs to extend its lead to 7-0.

Luis Rodriguez led off with a walk before stealing second base and advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt by Dalton Coplea. Rodriguez then scored as Eshleman reached base on a catcher's interference.

After Johnson drew a walk to load the bases, Dalton Coplea and Eshleman each scored on a wild pitch before Zenner hit an RBI single to send Johnson across home plate.

In the top of the sixth inning, Johnson hit a one-out single and stole second and third base before Denault singled to center field to send Johnson across home plate to extend PBL's lead to 8-1.

Rodriguez led off the seventh inning with a single to right field before Mitch St. Peter walked and stole second base. After Jacob Watts drew another walk, Johnson sent Rodriguez home with a sacrifice fly ball to center field.

The Panthers produced 10 hits at the plate as Denault went 2-for-4 and Cooper Johnson and Rodriguez each hit 2-for-3.

Keaton Krumwiede was credited with the win on the mound, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out four batters and walking two through four innings. Tyler Adkins pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit while striking out five batters and walking two.

PBL 9, Dwight 1

PBL 003 401 1 -- 9 10 1

DWI 000 010 0 -- 1 6 2

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Pulver, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, 4 BB.

PBL (17-2, 6-0) -- Kaleb Denault 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Dalton Coplea 1-2, 2 R. Cole Eshleman RBI, R. Cooper Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Andrew Zenner 1-3, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3. Mason Ecker 1-4. Luis Rodriguez 2-3, 2 R.

Dwight -- B. Graham 2-4. L. Graham 2-3, RBI. B. Schultz 2-3. Fritz R.