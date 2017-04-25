PBL baseball season stats (as of Monday, April 24)

PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS
As of Monday
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Tyler Adkins .667/6
Mitch St. Peter .600/5
Jaxson Coplea .512/41
Cooper Johnson .479/48
Kaleb Denault .400/45
Dalton Coplea .357/56
Andrew Zenner .328/58
Cole Eshleman .323/65
Luke Fitton .281/57
Keaton Krumwiede .239/46
Mason Ecker .200/5
Luis Rodriguez .147/34
Ben McClure .143/14
TEAM .338/485
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Mitch St. Peter .750/8
Tyler Adkins .714/7
Cooper Johnson .662/77
Jaxson Coplea .656/61
Kaleb Denault .580/69
Dalton Coplea .513/79
Andrew Zenner .444/72
Cole Eshleman .436/78
Keaton Krumwiede .390/60
Jacob Watts .375/8
Ben McClure .368/20
Luis Rodriguez .348/49
Mitch St. Peter .333/6
Luke Fitton .317/60
TEAM .491/654
Home runs
Name HRs
Cooper Johnson 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 2
Triples
Name 3Bs
Kaleb Denault 1
TEAM 1
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cooper Johnson 8
Luke Fitton 5
Kaleb Denault 4
Cole Eshleman 3
Andrew Zenner 2
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Jaxson Coplea 2
Ben McClure 1
Dalton Coplea 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
TEAM 29
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Cooper Johnson 25
Andrew Zenner 21
Kaleb Denault 20
Jaxson Coplea 19
Luke Fitton 17
Keaton Krumwiede 13
Luis Rodriguez 11
Cole Eshleman 10
Dalton Coplea 9
Mason Ecker 2
Mitch St. Peter 2
Tyler Adkins 2
Ben McClure 1
Jacob Watts 1
TEAM 153
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cole Eshleman 26
Cooper Johnson 23
Dalton Coplea 23
Jaxson Coplea 17
Andrew Zenner 17
Kaleb Denault 16
Luke Fitton 14
Luis Rodriguez 11
Keaton Krumwiede 9
Ben McClure 8
Jacob Watts 4
Mason Ecker 3
Mitch St. Peter 2
Tyler Adkins 2
Keyn Humes 1
TEAM 176
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cole Eshleman 11
Kaleb Denault 11
Cooper Johnson 9
Dalton Coplea 9
Jaxson Coplea 8
Luke Fitton 5
Luis Rodriguez 4
Mason Ecker 4
Andrew Zenner 3
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Keyn Humes 2
TEAM 68
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Andrew Zenner 0.00/30
Luis Rodriguez 1.31/5.1
Keaton Krumwiede 2.10/6.2
Mitch St. Peter 2.10/6.2
Cole Eshleman 2.80/10
Mason Ecker 3.5/2
Kaleb Denault 4.09/13.2
Cooper Johnson 4.71/16.1
Luke Fitton 5.06/19.1
Tyler Adkins 6.17/5.2
TEAM 2.90/115.2
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Andrew Zenner 4-0
Cooper Johnson 4-0
Keaton Krumwiede 3-0
Luke Fitton 2-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
Tyler Adkins 1-0
Kaleb Denault 1-1
TEAM 16-1
Saves
Name Saves/SOs
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Andrew Zenner 48
Luke Fitton 25
Cooper Johnson 12
Kaleb Denault 10
Mitch St. Peter 9
Cole Eshleman 8
Tyler Adkins 6
Keaton Krumwiede 5
Luis Rodriguez 3
TEAM 126
Fielding percentage
Name Pct./TC
Mason Ecker 1.00/1
Tyler Adkins 1.00/1
Jaxson Coplea .976/83
Luis Rodriguez .973/74
Dalton Coplea .955/22
Andrew Zenner .944/36
Cooper Johnson .933/45
Kaleb Denault .929/14
Luke Fitton .909/33
Cole Eshleman .870/54
Keaton Krumwiede .833/30
TEAM .934/393
Fielding putouts
Name POs
Jaxson Coplea 79
Luis Rodriguez 68
Cole Eshleman 39
Cooper Johnson 39
Andrew Zenner 33
Luke Fitton 28
Keaton Krumwiede 25
Dalton Coplea 20
Kaleb Denault 12
Mason Ecker 1
Tyler Adkins 1
TEAM 345
Fielding assists
Name As
Cole Eshleman 8
Luis Rodriguez 4
Cooper Johnson 3
Luke Fitton 2
Jaxson Coplea 2
Andrew Zenner 1
Dalton Coplea 1
Kaleb Denault 1
TEAM 22
Double plays
Name DPs
Andrew Zenner 1
Cooper Johnson 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
TEAM 3
