GCMS baseball loses 25-6 to Rantoul

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 25-6 in five innings to Rantoul on Wednesday.

Rantoul scored 13 runs in the first inning and four in the third inning to take a 17-0 lead before GCMS scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Daniel Jones led off with a walk and Logan Davis drew a walk as well before Josh Nuss hit an RBI single to center field to send Jones home.

Levi Davis walked in the next at-bat to load the bases before Kyle Freehill hit a two-RBI single to left field and Layne Harden sent two more runs across home plate with a triple to right field.

After Rantoul scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the top of the fifth to extend its lead to 25-5, GCMS (8-9-2) tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Harden, Mike Lewis and Jacob Nuss each singled to load the bases before Harden crossed home plate on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Tyler Walker.

The Falcons produced eight hits as Layne Harden went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Logan Davis hit a first-inning double, Kyle Freehill went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Josh Nuss hit 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Layne Harden, GCMS starting pitcher, took the loss after allowing nine earned runs on two hits and seven walks through one-third of the first inning.

Josh Nuss relieved Harden and allowed eight runs -- none earned -- on six hits and five walks while striking out three batters through 2 2/3 innings.

Nick Tabor pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs -- five earned -- on three hits and five walks while striking out two batters while Levi Davis allowed a run on three walks while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Rantoul 25, GCMS 6

RANT (13)04 26 -- 25 11 0

GCMS 005 01 -- 6 8 3

W -- Vermillion, 3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 6 K, 5 BB. L -- Layne Harden, 0.1 iP, 2 H, 9 ER, 0 K, 7 BB.

Rantoul -- Roseman 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 R, 3 BB. Jones 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. Frerichs 1-5, 3 RBIs, R. Frerichs 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Jones 3 R, 2 BB. Hoffman 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Vermillion 1-2, RBIs, 2 BB. Williams 4 BB. Stewart 2-3, RBI, 4 R, 2 BB. Cargo 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Crites R, 2 BB. Burts RBI, R.

GCMS (8-9-2) -- Logan Davis 1-1, 2B, R. Nick Tabor 1-2. Josh Nuss 1-3, RBI, R. Levi Davis R. Kyle Freehill 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Layne Harden 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Mike Lewis 1-3. Jacob Nuss 1-2. Daniel Jones R.