PBL JV baseball off to 13-2 start

PAXTON -- With three and a half weeks left in the season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team had a record of 13-2 as of Tuesday, April 25.

"It has been a really fun year with lots of kids stepping up and playing good fundamental baseball," PBL JV coach Jake LeClair said. "I am excited to see if we can finish the season strong."

The Panthers had a game scheduled for Tuesday against Dwight, but due to what LeClair called "just a fluke injury on the first batter with his hip," the two teams decided to forgo the game due at least in part to the Trojans having just eight players available after the injury.

Dwight and PBL will look to reschedule at a later date.