Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Brock Niebuhr approved as PBL High School athletic director; Daron Johnson approved as PBL JH baseball coach

Thu, 04/27/2017 - 12:24pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- Brock Niebuhr was approved for the position of high school athletic director by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board at Wednesday's meeting.
 
Daron Johnson was approved as head coach of the PBL Junior High School baseball team, and resigned as the sixth-grade boys basketball coach.   

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments