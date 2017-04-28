GCMS baseball defeats Tri-Valley 2-1

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 2-1 Friday over Tri-Valley.
Daniel Jones was the winning pitcher for GCMS (9-9-2), striking out four batters and walking one while allowing one run on seven hits through six innings pitched. The only run yielded to the Vikings was via a solo home run in the top of the first inning.
Logan Davis picked up the save, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks in the seventh inning.
The Falcons took their 2-1 lead with both of their runs scored in the fifth inning.
Davis singled to lead off the inning before Tucker Cribbett hit a line-drive double to left field to send Davis home for the tying run. Cribbett then crossed home plate on a passed ball for the game-winning run.
GCMS 2, Tri-Valley 1
TV 100 000 0 -- 1 7 0
GCMS 000 020 0 -- 2 4 2
W -- Daniel Jones, 6 IP, 7 H, ER, 4 K, BB. L -- Merritt, 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, K, 0 BB. S -- Logan Davis, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 2 BB.
Tri-Valley -- Behary 1-3. Merritt 1-2, HR, RBI, R. Weichman 1-2. Simon 1-3, 2B. Mangina 1-3. Zenor 2-3.
GCMS (9-9-2) -- Logan Davis 1-4, R. Tucker Cribbett 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 1-3. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2.
