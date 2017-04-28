Luke Fitton throws no-hitter for PBL baseball in 6-0 victory over Dwight

PAXTON -- The IHSA's pitch-count regulations nearly came into play during Friday's game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Dwight.

Through the first six innings, PBL's Luke Fitton pitched a no-hitter, but had thrown 96 pitches. If he threw more than eight pitches to his next two batters, he would have needed to be relieved on the mound.

Knowing this, PBL head coach Rick Johnson sent Cooper Johnson to the bullpen to warm up.

“Cooper was ready to go if he didn't," Rick Johnson said.

That turned out to not be necessary as Fitton completed the game. His no-hit shutout performance on the mound helped propel PBL to a 6-0 victory over Dwight.

Although it was PBL's first no-hitter of the year, it was not Fitton's first career no-hitter. He allowed two runs on five walks with 14 strikeouts last spring in a 5-2 win over Cissna Park.

“It feels good. It probably hasn't sunk in too much yet," Fitton said.

After Dwight's D.J. Branz fouled off a 2-2 pitch in the leadoff spot in the top of the seventh inning, PBL assistant coach Pat Prina said in the dugout, "He's right at 100 (pitches)."

Fitton struck Branz out swinging on his 102nd pitch after getting into a full count.

“I threw a lot to the first batter, but luckily, the second batter hit the first pitch and got an out," Fitton said.

On his 103rd pitch, the Trojans' Bubba Schultz flied out. Although he needed five pitches to retire Colton Holm, the final batter, to bring his pitching total to 108 pitches, the IHSA permits pitchers to finish the at-bat if the pitcher reaches his pitch-count limit in the middle of the at-bat.

“That helped a lot, too, but (Dwight) kind of played into that, so we didn't have to take (Fitton) out," Johnson said.

The final pitch "scared" Rick Johnson, as Holm popped up to PBL first baseman Andrew Zenner in foul territory. Zenner made the catch, but not without a collision with Luis Rodriguez.

“(Rodriguez) had no chance to catch it. He just went gung-ho for no reason," Johnson said. "It just scared me, but you can't fault a guy for hustling.”

Fitton finished his outing with 12 strikeouts.

He caught Blake Graham and Wesley Pulver looking on strike three in the top of the first inning.

After Banz walked to lead off the second inning, Schultz, Holm and Cal Schultz each struck out swinging. Fitton also struck out the side in the third inning, catching Mason Tjelle, Morgan Fritz and Blake Graham each looking at strike three.

“My offspeed pitch was working really well. I could just locate my fastball today and was getting hitters off balance," Fitton said. “I liked the umpire's zone today. He was giving me the outside corner a little low, which helped me keep hitters off balance.”

In the top of the fourth inning, Dwight went down 1-2-3 as Logan Graham grounded out and Pulver flied out before Branz struck out looking for the third out.

Bubba Schultz flied out before Holm drew the second of Fitton's three walks in the top of the fifth inning.

“That's huge. The big thing is not necessarily the no-hitter, in my opinion. It's that he had just three walks – that's the big number for me," Johnson said. "That's huge because if he doesn't walk people, he's going to strike people out and not give people opportunities to score. I'm really proud of the effort that he gave. He pitched with a lot of confidence, and that's the Luke that we need to have for the rest of the year.”

Fitton would leave Holm stranded as he struck out Cal Schultz and Tjelle, who each went down swinging for strike three.

Logan Graham walked with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, but Pulver flied out to Kaleb Denault for the third out.

Denault drove in what would be the game-winning run in the bottom of the first inning.

Cole Eshleman and Cooper Johnson each walked with one out before advancing into scoring position via a wild pitch. Denault then sent a two-out single to left field to send Eshleman and Johnson across home plate.

“We got a few timely hits. Kaleb just had a two-out little Texas leaguer that kind of got our momentum going," Rick Johnson said. "Who knows? It's a funny game – if he doesn't get that, you never know what kind of momentum they might get.”

Mason Ecker walked with one out in the bottom of the second inning for PBL before Keaton Krumwiede hit a two-out RBI single to right field.

Ecker bunted and reached third base on a Dwight throwing error to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before Rodriguez hit an RBI infield single.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, PBL scored two more runs to extend its lead to 6-0.

Denault led off the inning with a double to center field before Jaxson Coplea sent him home with a line-drive double to center field.

With two outs, Krumwiede walked before advancing to third base on a Dwight throwing error. Jaxson Coplea crossed home plate on the same error.

The Panthers finished the game producing seven hits as Denault went 2-for-2 while Eshleman, Zenner, Jaxson Coplea, Rodriguez and Krumwiede each had a hit.

“We had some very timely hitting today,” Johnson said.

With the win Friday over Dwight, PBL (18-2, 7-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) has a two-game lead in the SVC title race ahead of South Newton, which lost 1-0 to Momence on Thursday to fall to a conference record of 5-2.

“That puts us in the driver's seat," Johnson said. "Hopefully, we can take care of our business and win out.”

PBL 6, Dwight 0

DWI 000 000 0 -- 0 0 3

PBL 210 102 x -- 6 7 0

W -- Luke Fitton, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 12 K, 3 BB. L -- L. Graham, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB.

PBL (18-2, 7-0) -- Cole Eshleman 1-2, R. Cooper Johnson R. Andrew Zenner 1-3. Kaleb Denault 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, 2B, RBI. Mason Ecker 2 R. Luis Rodriguez 1-3, RBI. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, RBI.

Dwight -- 7-14-1, 4-4 SVC.