Area college catchup (April 29, 2017)

Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished sixth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:06.88 for Bradley University at Saturday's Crusader Open at Valparaiso University.

Reno Jamison -- The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished third in the hammer throw with a hurl of 41.2 meters and third in the discus with a throw of 38.83 meters for Wabash College at Saturday's RedHawk Invitational in Oxford, Ohio.

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout struck out seven batters and allowed no earned runs on four hits for Illinois Wesleyan in a 2-1 win Friday over Wheaton to improve her record to 12-3.

Logan Johnson -- The PBL graduate is coaching a Lindenwood baseball team that, as of Saturday, is 29-23 after sweeping a doubleheader Thursday against William Woods University.

Jonny Walder -- The former PBL baseball standout hit 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored for Lincoln Land College in a 20-3 victory Friday over Spoon River College in game one of a doubleheader. In game two, Walder hit 2-for-3 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored in a 7-1 win.