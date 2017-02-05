GCMS baseball walks off with 2-1 victory over Fisher

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team rallied from a deficit in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game agianst Fisher en route to walking off with a 2-1 victory.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Falcons scored two runs to take the victory.

Mike Lewis hit a one-out single to left field before Alec Johnson singled to put runners on first and second base.

After Kyle Freehill was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Logan Davis hit a two-RBI single to left field to send two runs across home plate.

Logan Davis finished the game hitting 2-for-4 as GCMS's bats produced five hits.

Tucker Cribbett pitched a complete game for GCMS (10-9-2), striking out five batters and walking one while giving up one run on four hits.

GCMS 2, Fisher 1

FISH 000 010 0 -- 1 4 1

GCMS 000 000 2 -- 2 5 2

W -- Tucker Cribbett, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Henson, 0.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Fisher -- Griffith 1-3, 2B, RBI. Purvis 1-3. Henson 1-3. Martin 1-3, R.

GCMS (10-9-2) -- Logan Davis 2-4, 2 RBIs. Nick Tabor 1-3. Mike Lewis 1-3. Layne Harden 2 BB. Alec Johnson 1-2, R.