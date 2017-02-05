PBL baseball pitching duo tosses two-hit shutout in 11-0 win over Watseka

PAXTON -- Andrew Zenner and Mitch St. Peter combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team in an 11-0 five-inning victory Monday over Watseka.

Zenner was the winning pitcher for PBL (19-2, 8-0 Sangamon Valley Conference), allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters through 3 1/3 innings.

Through 1 1/3 innings of relief, St. Peter yielded no hits and no walks.

At the plate, PBL produced 10 hits as Cooper Johnson (2-for-2), Cole Eshleman (2-for-4) and Dalton Coplea (2-for-3) each had two hits.

The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning.

Dalton Coplea led off the inning with a walk before Eshleman doubled to left field and Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. Andrew Zenner then walked to send Dalton Coplea across home plate before Kaleb Denault drove in three runs with a triple to center field.

After Mason Ecker walked, Luis Rodriguez hit an RBI single. Dalton Coplea then doubled to right field to send Ecker and Jacob Watts across home plate.

Eshleman hit an RBI double to left field before Johnson singled to right field to send Eshleman across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored two more runs to extend its lead to 11-0.

Denault led off the inning with a walk before stealing second base. Jaxson Coplea then doubled to left field. A sacrifice fly ball to left field hit by Rodriguez sent Coplea across home plate.

PBL 11, Watseka 0

PBL 900 20 -- 11 10 0

WAT 000 00 -- 0 2 1

W -- Andrew Zenner, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB. L -- Downs, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.

PBL (19-2, 8-0) -- Dalton Coplea 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cole Eshleman 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R. Cooper Johnson 2-2, 3B, RBI, R. Tyler Adkins 1-1. Zenner RBI, R. Kaleb Denault 1-2, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Jacob Watts R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Mason Ecker R.

Watseka -- Wright 1-2. Inman 1-1.