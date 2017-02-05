PBL baseball wins 12-0 in five innings over Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 12-0 in five innings Tuesday over Iroquois West.

Cooper Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout for the Panthers (20-2, 9-0 Sangamon Valley Conference), striking out four batters and walking one.

The Panthers produced 10 hits at the plate as Dalton Coplea went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Cole Eshleman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Johnson tripled and drove in a run and Andrew Zenner doubled and had two RBIs.

In the first inning, PBL scored two runs to take the lead.

Dalton Coplea led off with a bunt single before Cooper Johnson hit a one-out RBI triple to right field and crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

The Panthers then added nine more runs in the second inning.

Luis Rodriguez and Keaton Krumwiede each walked to lead off the inning before Rodriguez scored on an Iroquois West error on a ground ball hit by Dalton Coplea.

Cole Eshleman then hit an RBI single to left field to send Krumwiede across home plate. Coplea scored on a passed ball before Zenner hit a double to center field to send Eshleman and Johnson home.

Kaleb Denault then hit an RBI single to center field before Mason Ecker was hit by a pitch and Jaxson Coplea singled to center field to load the bases. Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field to send Denault across home plate.

After Krumwiede was hit by a pitch, Dalton Coplea singled to center field to send Ecker and Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

The Panthers added another run in the fourth inning as Krumwiede and Jacob Watts each hit a one-out single before Eshleman belted a line-drive base hit to center feild to send Krumwiede across home plate.

PBL 12, Iroquois West 0

IW 000 00 -- 0 1 1

PBL 290 1x -- 12 10 0

W -- Cooper Johnson, 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. L -- Rogers, 4 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 0 K, 6 BB.

Iroquois West -- Stone 1-1, 3B.

PBL (20-2, 9-0) -- Dalton Coplea 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Jacob Watts 1-1. Cole Eshleman 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Cooper Johnson 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Andrew Zenner 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kaleb Denault 1-2, RBI, R. Mason Ecker R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, R. Luis Rodriguez RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-1, 2 R.