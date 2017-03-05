PBL baseball team selected as top IHSA sub-sectional seed

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team has been selected as the top seed in the IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional's sub-sectional B.

The Panthers are seeded above Tri-Valley, Bloomington Central Catholic, Bismarck-Henning, Hoopeston Area, Stanford Olympia, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Clifton Central, Iroquois West and Watseka. Central Catholic and Iroquois West were selected as regional hosts.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team is the seventh seed in the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional's sub-sectional A, behind Eureka, Bloomington Central Catholic, Stanford Olympia, Maroa-Forsyth, Tri-Valley and Monticello and in front of Lexington, El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Eureka and Olympia were selected as regional hosts.

PBL's softball team is the ninth seed in sub-sectional B, behind St. Joseph-Ogden, Tolono Unity, Villa Grove/Heritage, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Bismarck-Henning and Westville and above St. Thomas More. G-RF and Hoopeston Area are regional hosts.