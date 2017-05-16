PBL baseball loses 6-1 to Prairie Central in regular-season finale, to face Iroquois West in 2A regional semifinals

FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team lost 6-1 Monday to Prairie Central in its regular-season finale.

The Panthers scored their only run in the top of the fourth inning as Andrew Zenner hit a one-out singled before advancing to third base on two wild pitches and crossing home plate on a Jaxson Coplea groundout. At the game's end, PBL (27-3) produced three hits at the plate as Zenner, Jaxson Coplea and Mason Ecker each went 1-for-3.

Luke Fitton took the loss or PBL on the mound, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Kaleb Denault yielded no runs on three hits though 1 2/3 innings while Mitch St. Peter allowed one hit and struck out a batter.

Class 2A Irqouois West Regional

■ Iroquois West 10, Watseka 0. Austin Saathoff went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Alexis Ramirez drove in three runs and Iroquois West topped Watseka in quarterfinal action. Iroquois West (11-13) plays Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Prairie Central 6, PBL 1

PBL 000 100 0 -- 1 3 3

PC 300 300 x -- 6 11 1

W -- Vaughan, 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K, 3 BB. L -- Luke Fitton, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

PBL (27-3) -- Andrew Zenner 1-3, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI. Mason Ecker 1-3.

Prairie Central -- Stadel 1-3, R. Rigsby 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Printz 3-4, R. Strohl 1-4, RBI, R. Frambes 1-3, 2B. Shafer 1-2, RBI. Crane 1-3, R. Macias 1-3, RBI, R.