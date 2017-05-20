Area college catchup (May 20, 2017)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout is part of an Illinois Wesleyan team that will play in the NCAA Division III Softball Finals. For her part in IWU's advancing past the Super Regional in Lexington, Kentucky, Walker was named the regional's most outanding pitcher.

In a 6-2, 11-inning win over Transylvania in the Titans' third game of the Super-Regional, Walker (17-4) pitched 10 innings, scattered two earned run on nine hits. In a 4-3 victory over Transylvania earlier in the tournament, Walker allowed no earned runs on five hits while striking out two batters through 4 1/3 innings. Play in the finals at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City will begin on Thursday, May 25.

Tyler Rubarts -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished fourth with a leap of 21-8 3/4 in the long jump for Augustana College at the Augustana Twilight Meet on Thursday. Rubarts also finished third in the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 15.65 seconds.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:07.48 for Augustana College.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 11th with a time of 56.1 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles for Mommouth College at Thursday's North Central College Final Qualifier Meet.

Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the former PBL baseball standout is hitting .298 with 38 RBIs and six home runs.