Paxton Swedes swept in season-opening doubleheader by Gifford-Flatville

Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Whitehead, right, tags a baserunner out at home plate during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

GIFFORD -- With several players still playing for their junior college baseball teams, the Paxton Swedes went into Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader with a shorthanded roster.

The Swedes lost both games to Gifford-Flatville, but only by a combined three runs. Paxton lost 2-1 in extra innings in game one before being handed a 6-4 defeat in game two.

“Overall, I was pleased with everything besides not getting a win," Swedes coach Mark Prina said. "I was pleased with the effort. We had some guys whom we haven't seen play for us. They competed for us. It was just a good attitude in the dugout all day long. That's what we need. We found out what some guys can do to help us as the season goes along.”

Adam Carver finished game one with a no-decision on the mound, striking out 13 batters while allowing one run -- none earned -- on eight hits and three walks.

“Adam did what Adam does," Prina said. "We just didn't get any runs.”

Paxton's lone run was scored in the fourth inning as Tanner Regez hit a leadoff single before advancing to second base on a sacrifice by Paul. Jacob Whitehead reached base on an error as Regez crossed home plate.

Gifford-Flatville (2-0) tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the sixth inning. Storm Joop hit a leadoff single before Dylan Grady reached base on a fielder's choice.

After Marty Mennenga doubled to put runners on the corners, Grady crossed home plate as Chris Deaville reached base on an error on a ground ball hit toward third base.

“The one run they got was on a half-error," Prina said. "It was a tough play, but if we make that play, they don't score the run, and we win.”

In the ninth inning, Carver singled to lead off and Jeffrey Thompson hit a one-out single, but Prina and Regez each struck out.

With Thompson pitching in relief, the Giflats scored the game-winning run on an RBI single by Storm Joop in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Swedes (0-2) started game two with a run in the top of the first inning as Prina and Regez each singled before Prina crossed home plate as Thompson reached base on a fielder's choice.

Joop led off the bottom of the first inning with a bunt single for the Giflats before Grady singled and Marty Mennenga hit an RBI single. Chris Deaville then reached base on an infield single before Mike Plecki sent a run home on a sacrifice fly to give Gifford-Flatville a 2-1 lead.

The Swedes took the lead back at 4-2 with three runs in the top of the second inning.

With nobody on base and two outs, Dykus walked and Carver reached base on a bunt single. Prina then hit an RBI double before Regez belted a two-RBI double.

“That's the kind of guys I want on the team – guys who are willing to compete every at-bat, and I think we did that, for the most part. I'm really pleased," Prina said.

Plecki hit a two-RBI double for Gifford-Flatville in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4. In the fifth inning, Grady and Deaville each hit an RBI single to give the Giflats a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Johnson singled, Jameson Dycus reached base on an error and Carver walked to load the bases, but Prina flied out and Regez struck out to leave the baserunners stranded.

The Swedes loaded the bases again in the seventh inning as Alan Paul walked, Mark Miller doubled to left field and Whitehead drew a walk with one out, but Johnson and Dycus each struck out looking.

“We just couldn't get the timely hit to capitalize on it," Prina said. “It was a tough day with the wind blowing in, especially when you've got a number of guys who haven't hit all spring. That was to be expected, but I thought we competed at the plate. Every hitter competed all day long. We executed our bunt game really well."

On the mound, Charlie Due allowed six runs -- five earned -- on 15 hits while striking out a batter and walking another in game two as the Swedes' defense committed a combined three errors.

“Charlie pitched well in the second game and gave us a chance to win. He didn't let it get out of hand," Prina said. “There was really good defense all day long. I don't think we had many errors, so I was pleased with that.”

The Swedes will host the Champaign Dream in a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday.

“We knew we were going to be shorthanded today, but we'll have more arms and be deeper on the pitching mound," Prina said. "I'm excited about the summer. If we can have that kind of effort week-in and week-out, we're going to be a lot better. We just didn't get a win, but that's OK. It's early. We'll be better next week, and in two weeks, we should be at full strength.”

Game 1

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 2, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 000 100 000 00 -- 1 6 2

GF 000 001 000 00 -- 2 10 2

L -- Jeffrey Thompson, IP, R, 2 H, K, BB.

Paxton -- Tanner Regez 1-5. Alan Paul 1-4, 2 BB. Mark Miller 1-5. Carver 1-4. Jacob Bender 1-3. Jeffrey Thompson 1-4.

Gifford-Flatville -- Joop 3-6. Grady 2-5. Mennenga 2-5, 2B. Davis 2-5. Denault 1-4.

Game 2

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 6, Paxton Swedes 4

PAX 130 000 0 -- 4 9 1

GF 202 200 x -- 6 15 2

W -- Mennenga. L -- Charlie Due, 7 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 15 H, K, BB.

Paxton (0-2) -- Mark Prina 2-4, 2B, RBI. Tanner Regez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Jeffrey Thompson RBI. Mark Miller 1-4, 2B. Logan Johnson 2-4. Adam Carver 2-2.

Gifford-Flatville (2-0) -- Joop 2-4. Grady 3-4, RBI. Mennenga 3-3, RBI. Deaville 3-4, RBI. Plecki 2-3, 3 RBIs. Sullivan 2-3.