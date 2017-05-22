PBL baseball wins second consecutive IHSA Class 2A regional championship with 2-1 victory over Bismarck-Henning

GILMAN — Andrew Zenner did it all for Paxton-Buckley-Loda in its 2-1 victory in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship victory over Bismarck-Henning.

Zenner struck out 10 batters for the Panthers (29-3) on the mound while yielding one hit, one walk and one hit batsman two days after the regional title game was rescheduled due to rain on Saturday.

“I had a little more time off than usual with the rainout,” Zenner said. “I got myself prepared, and I felt good today. It can be good sometimes to just relax and have more time for your arm to rest. I threw quite a bit this week, though, so my arm was good to go for today.”

“He had a lot of rest," PBL head coach Rick Johnson added. “I knew everybody was in the same boat.”

The Panthers' regional championship victory was their second in a row.

“It's very satisfying, especially with this bunch of guys,” Johnson said.

***

Bismarck-Henning (19-7) scored its only run in the top of the first inning.

Hunter Keith was hit by a pitch on Zenner's first throw of the game. After Zenner caught Colten Arford and Thomas Savage each looking at strike three, Wyatt Edwards reached base on an infield single to send Keith across home plate -- Zenner struck out Noah Jordan to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, after Dalton Coplea walked and Cole Eshleman singled on a line drive to left field, both runners advanced into scoring position via a wild pitch. Zenner then hit a 2-2 pitch through the middle of the infield with one out to send Coplea and Eshleman each across home plate to give PBL its 2-1 lead.

“I had two strikes, so I was just trying to put the ball in play there,” Zenner said. “I didn't want to go down swinging or pop one up, so I got one on the ground, and it got through the middle.”

After Zenner's first-inning hit, Zenner and Bismarck-Henning's Noah Jordan engaged in a pitcher's duel, which Jordan finished with eight strikeouts while yielding three hits and four walks.

“I think some nerves showed early on (Jordan's) part, but as soon as he settled in, I think he was just as dominant as Zenner,” Blue Devils head coach Mark Dodd said. "That game could have went either way. Zenner did a nice job, and Noah Jordan did a heck of a job."

“He surprised me," Johnson said about Jordan. "I think they probably did that to try and slow our running game down a little bit, but that kid pitched well. We gave up an unearned run in the first inning, and we're lucky enough to come back and answer, and it stood.”

After Zenner forced Wade Edwards to fly out and struck out Chase Rademacher and Luke Steiner in the second inning, PBL's Keaton Krumwiede and Eshleman walked and Dalton Coplea singled to center field, all with two outs, to load the bases, but Jordan struck out Cooper Johnson to end the inning.

“We had some opportunities, but we just didn't swing the bat like we would've, could've or should've," Rick Johnson said. "Hopefully, we'll swing it better at sectionals."

From there, PBL managed to produce only one baserunner through the rest of the game as Kaleb Denault walked with one out in the sixth inning before being left stranded.

Meanwhile, Zenner struck out two more batters in a 1-2-3 third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Zenner struck out Savage and Wyatt Edwards flied out before Jordan singled to center field. In the next at-bat, Wade Edwards flied out to center field.

Zenner struck out Rademacher and Brennen Douglass and Steiner flied out to right field in a 1-2-3 fifth inning. In the top of the sixth inning, Keith and Arford each grounded out before Savage walked and Wyatt Edwards ended the top half of the inning via groundout.

“It was kind of nerve-wreaking, but I knew I had a good defense behind me," Zenner said. "They did a pretty good job defensively today.”

As of Monday, Zenner has an 8-0 record and an earned-run average of 0.13 with 77 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched this season.

“We kind of have a game plan and know what we want to do, and are on the same page," said Jaxson Coplea, PBL's catcher.

***

Rick Johnson said he was worried about Zenner's pitch count going into the seventh inning – which, according to his count, was at 90 through six innings.

After Jordan grounded out on a 1-1 pitch to lead off the seventh inning, Wade Edwards reached base on the PBL defense's lone error. Rademacher then flied out on a 1-2 pitch to right field.

PBL catcher Jaxson Coplea threw to Cooper Johnson at second base to catch Wade Edwards stealing for the final out.

“He didn't have a crazy-big lead or anything like that. It just kind of worked out,” Coplea said. “It wasn't too hard of a throw, you could say.”

“That was a great throw – right on the money," Zenner added.

The throwout ended Zenner's outing with a pitch count of 102 – three below the IHSA's mandated maximum.

“Jaxson gunned that guy. That saved us from, maybe, one batter we had to face,” Johnson said. “It was nice. Zenner just keeps coming up big. He was huge. It was nerve-wreaking, but that's part of the game,"

“I thought Zenner stayed pretty strong. He was still throwing pretty well in the last inning," Dodd added. "We just didn't put enough balls in play, and he has enough movement and enough velocity that he kept us off balance. You just tip your hat to this performance.”

***

The Panthers will face St. Joseph-Ogden in the Tuscola Sectional semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“It should be a blast. It's good to be back there," Zenner said.

Luke Fitton will start on the mound for PBL on Wednesday, with Keaton Krumwiede set to pitch in relief.

In the Panthers' previous meeting with SJ-O (23-7), a one-hit shutout thrown by Zenner led PBL to a 2-0 victory on April 17. The Spartans defeated the Panthers 6-2 in last year's IHSA Class 2A St. Thomas More sectional semifinals en route to a runner-up finiah at the state tournament.

“It'll be fun," Johnson said. "We can enjoy this tonight, practice tomorrow and get ready to get back on the bus and see what we can do.”

PBL 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

B-H 100 000 0 — 1 2 0

PBL 200 000 0 — 2 3 1

W — Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 10 K, BB. L — Noah Jordan, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 4 BB.

B-H (19-7) -- Hunter Keith R. Wyatt Edwards 1-3, RBI. Noah Jordan 1-3.

PBL (29-3) -- Dalton Coplea 1-2, R. Cole Eshleman 1-2, R. Andrew Zenner 1-3, 2 RBIs.