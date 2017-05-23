PBL baseball season stats (as of May 23)

PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Tommy Quinn 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter .500/8
Cooper Johnson .430/86
Mason Ecker .395/38
Kaleb Denault .390/82
Jaxson Coplea .373/75
Andrew Zenner .370/100
Dalton Coplea .370/100
Cole Eshleman .327/104
Luke Fitton .257/74
Tyler Adkins .250/24
Keaton Krumwiede .237/76
Luis Rodriguez .208/48
Ben McClure .143/14
Jacob Watts .125/8
TEAM .335/839
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Tommy Quinn 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter .692/13
Cooper Johnson .594/128
Jaxson Coplea .534/105
Kaleb Denault .530/116
Mason Ecker .521/49
Dalton Coplea .500/135
Andrew Zenner .462/119
Jacob Watts .462/13
Ben McClure .455/23
Cole Eshleman .453/132
Keaton Krumwiede .404/101
Tyler Adkins .400/30
Luis Rodriguez .375/67
Luke Fitton .286/77
TEAM .476/1,110
Home runs
Name HRs
Andrew Zenner 3
Cooper Johnson 2
Kaleb Denault 2
Cole Eshleman 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 9
Triples
Name 3Bs
Cooper Johnson 4
Kaleb Denault 2
TEAM 6
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cooper Johnson 8
Cole Eshleman 6
Luke Fitton 6
Kaleb Denault 6
Andrew Zenner 4
Jaxson Coplea 4
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Dalton Coplea 3
Ben McClure 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
Mason Ecker 1
TEAM 44
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 41
Cooper Johnson 40
Kaleb Denault 34
Cole Eshleman 22
Jaxson Coplea 22
Dalton Coplea 21
Luke Fitton 20
Keaton Krumwiede 19
Luis Rodriguez 16
Mason Ecker 9
Mitch St. Peter 2
Tyler Adkins 2
Ben McClure 1
Jacob Watts 1
Tommy Quinn 1
TEAM 252
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 43
Cole Eshleman 42
Cooper Johnson 38
Andrew Zenner 27
Kaleb Denault 26
Jaxson Coplea 24
Keaton Krumwiede 19
Luke Fitton 17
Mason Ecker 16
Luis Rodriguez 16
Ben McClure 9
Jacob Watts 8
Mitch St. Peter 3
Tyler Adkins 3
Keyn Humes 2
Tommy Quinn 1
TEAM 294
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Andrew Zenner 0.13/51.2
Keaton Krumwiede 0.75/27.2
Luis Rodriguez 1.31/5.1
Mitch St. Peter 1.90/11
Cole Eshleman 2.62/10.2
Cooper Johnson 3.32/27.1
Mason Ecker 3.5/2
Luke Fitton 3.62/38.1
Kaleb Denault 3.65/15.1
Tyler Adkins 3.86/12.2
TEAM 2.11/202
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Andrew Zenner 8-0
Keaton Krumwiede 7-0
Cooper Johnson 6-0
Tyler Adkins 2-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
Luke Fitton 4-1
Kaleb Denault 1-1
TEAM 29-2
Saves
Name SV/SVO
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Andrew Zenner 77
Luke Fitton 53
Cooper Johnson 24
Keaton Krumwiede 23
Mitch St. Peter 12
Tyler Adkins 12
Cole Eshleman 10
Kaleb Denault 10
Luis Rodriguez 3
TEAM 224
Fielding percentage
Name Pct./TC
Mason Ecker 1.00/17
Tyler Adkins 1.00/2
Ben McClure 1.00/2
Jacob Watts 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter 1.00/1
Jaxson Coplea .980/152
Luis Rodriguez .973/111
Dalton Coplea .972/36
Kaleb Denault .963/27
Luke Fitton .923/52
Cooper Johnson .921/76
Cole Eshleman .915/82
Andrew Zenner .889/54
Keaton Krumwiede .857/49
TEAM .943/665
Putouts
Name POs
Jaxson Coplea 147
Luis Rodriguez 104
Cole Eshleman 69
Cooper Johnson 66
Andrew Zenner 48
Luke Fitton 46
Keaton Krumwiede 42
Dalton Coplea 34
Kaleb Denault 25
Mason Ecker 14
Tyler Adkins 2
Ben McClure 2
Mitch St. Peter 1
Jacob Watts 1
TEAM 604
Assists
Name As
Cole Eshleman 6
Cooper Johnson 4
Luis Rodriguez 4
Mason Ecker 3
Jaxson Coplea 2
Luke Fitton 2
Kaleb Denault 1
Dalton Coplea 1
TEAM 23
Double plays
Name DPs
Cooper Johnson 2
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Andrew Zenner 1
Cole Eshleman 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 9
Comments
