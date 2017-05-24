'It has worked out well': PBL teacher/baseball coach Rick Johnson to retire

PAXTON -- Rick Johnson received a pay raise when he first arrived in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district in 1995.

Johnson made up to $25,000 a year at East Prairie, Missouri, and received his last paycheck in May. His first check from PBL did not arrive until the following September.

"It was pretty financially-challenging for my family, but we made it," Johnson said. "It has worked out well for us in the long run. There are always short-term struggles. You just have to hope that, eventually, it's going to work out in the long run. Fortunately for me, it did. PBL's been good to me."

Twenty-two years later, his office at PBL Junior High School had a chalkboard in it stating the number of days that remained before his retirement. On Monday, that number was five.

"It's kind of a weird feeling to know that today is my last Monday ever of teaching school," Johnson said.

That same Monday, his high school baseball team won its second consecutive regional championship, adding another notch to Johnson's belt of accomplishments in his final year at PBL.

His junior high baseball team won its first regional title since 2009 last fall and his football officiating crew worked at an IHSA state championship game. When his son, Logan, had a daughter, Rick Johnson also became a grandfather.

"This has been a great final year for me," Johnson said. "I couldn't complain a bit. I'm pretty blessed."

***

Johnson arrived at PBL as both a junior high science teacher and basketball coach, as well as an assistant baseball coach under Pat Prina.

In that first year, the PBL High School baseball team went 32-5, losing 2-1 in the sectional championship to eventual state-tournament qualifier Normal University High School.

"We've had some pretty good years in junior high baseball," Johnson said. "Overall, that was probably our best year record-wise."

After Prina retired in 2006, Johnson applied to his position as junior high physical education teacher.

"Physical education's been a little bit different from science, but it has its own set of different issues than what science has. I'm glad I moved from science because of all the new stuff they've come along with as far as curriculum developments and technology requirements and stuff like that," Johnson said.

"That's the thing about teaching I'm not going to miss as much -- all the technology you have to keep up with."

Johnson's first year as a head coach was far from a successful one as his high school team finished with a 6-26 record.

"My first year was not good," Johnson said. "I started five freshmen."

Johnson's junior high school team, however, finished with a 15-4 record and a conference championship.

Under Johnson, the PBL Junior High baseball team posted a record of 157-58 since 2006. From 2007-16, the high school team went 204-109, with the 2007 season being the only one in which the Panthers finished under .500.

In Johnson's time as a coach with the PBL High School baseball program, including his 11 years as an assistant under Prina, the Panthers won 453 games.

"I think if I had been the head coach for as long as Pat (Prina) was, I probably would have had 400 wins, and maybe even had a chance to get in the coaches hall of fame," Johnson said. "I was an assistant coach a lot of those years, and I think I helped develop the program as we went along."

The 59-year-old Johnson's decision to retire was made four years ago, he said.

"With the retirement system the way it is in the state of Illinois, it kind of made me look to the future and think, 'I'd better get out now while they can before they start putting more requirements on,'" Johnson said. "It was mostly just future financial planning -- just getting out while it made financial sense to do so.

"I'm in pretty good health. Things are going pretty well in that area. A lot of people say, 'You're too young to retire,' but I've put my 35 years in. It's time to do something else, whatever that might me.

"Part of me would like to stay and coach longer, but another part of me thinks it's time for somebody else to move on and get their career started."

***

Johnson graduated from Cissna Park High School in 1977.

"It's kind of funny because my class picture are right above the gym door," Johnson said. "Over the years, when we've gone to play basketball games at Cissna Park, the kids would look up and say, 'Hey, coach, you had some hair back then.'

"I was kind of a wild child in high school. I didn't conform a lot. I'm sure there are people in Cissna Park saying, 'I can't believe he's a school teacher and made it that long.' I've learned to temper things down over the years."

Johnson would become the first member of his family to get a college degree after accepting baseball and basketball scholarships from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

"My uncle played baseball with the basketball coach there. He played baseball in the Navy with the basketball coach in Union. He was scouting for him, and he came up to see me one winter and saw me play. He asked me if I was planning on playing in college, and I said, 'I'd like to,'" Johnson said.

"He contacted Union, and then one Saturday, my baseball coach, my dad and I drove to Jackson, Tennessee, and I scrimmaged with the basketball team in the morning, and then I threw in the bullpen on Saturday afternoon. I got home on Monday, and they offered me a full scholarship -- half baseball, half basketball. I was very fortunate."

Johnson went on to play two years of basketball at Union.

"In high school, you play every minute of every game, and then you go to college and, all of the sudden, you're the eighth or ninth man and not playing much," Johnson said. "My grades were suffering."

Johnson received a full scholarship in baseball for his final two years at Union.

"I was able to do pretty well," Johnson said. "I'm a really fortunate person to follow the path that I have. It could have definitely went a different way."

***

After graduating from Union, Johnson took a teaching/coaching position at Munford, Tennessee, in 1982, where he "coached a little bit of everything."

He was a junior high basketball and football coach and an assistant high school baseball coach.

According to Johnson, the baseball team took second place at state in 1989 and won a state title in 1990.

"We had a really good bunch of kids," Johnson said.

In 1991, Johnson moved on to teach/coach at East Prairie, Missouri.

According to Johnson, the move was made after he was not interviewed for the position as head baseball coach after the coach under which he was an assistant retired.

"We moved (to East Prairie) because I thought I got done wrong," Johnson said. "I made the mistake of cutting the principal's nephew off my summer Legion team. I thought I had done a pretty good job."

Johnson was the head baseball coach and head basketball coach at East Prairie -- and, at the start, an assistant football coach -- while teaching sixth-grade science.

Johnson eventually became the head football coach.

"I didn't want the football job to start with," Johnson said.

However, Johnson soon realized that he missed the gridiron when he started out at PBL.

"Every Friday night when I was in Missouri, I was at a football game, "Johnson said. "I didn't coach football when I moved here, so I was kind of lost on Friday nights."

Johnson soon met Mark LeClair, who let Johnson on his football officiating crew.

"From there, it kind of developed," Johnson said. "It has worked out well for me."

Johnson said he will continue to officiate football and basketball after leaving PBL.

***

Of his three duties -- coaching, teaching and officiating -- Johnson said his role as teaching was his first priority.

"I think one thing that's helped me along the line is that I've always tried to consider myself to be a teacher first, and then a coach second. I think that's kind of helped me to stay in there longer," Johnson said. "Had I just been focused mainly on coaching, I'm not sure I would stayed this long. There's a lot of ups and downs with coaching.

"The teaching aspect has helped me stay mentally alert and active not only at school, but in the community. I know a lot of people whom I may not have met otherwise."

The coaching aspect has, in a way, also served as one of Johnson's classrooms.

"A lot of people say sports aren't important, but to me, they are pretty important -- not the winning and losing part of it, but the part of just learning life lessons, just accepting failure sometimes and also being gracious when you're fortunate enough to win," Johnson said.

"Coaching is teaching. It's just in another place and time. The thing about coaching is sometimes, your expectations for success are higher than those expectations for success in the classroom for a lot of people.

"That's probably what drives a lot of coaches out -- those pressures to win and to keep people happy, whoever that might be. If you can focus on the teaching first and the coaching comes second, I think that'll help you because there's a lot of failure in coaching, and you've got to be able to deal with it."

Lessons were not only taught by Johnson, but were learned by him as well.

"I've had some things that have happened during teaching that have been pretty crazy and reminded me that I need to stop and think about what kids are going through before they come to school," Johnson said.

A lesson in empathy was learned by Johnson one day, as he broke up a fight between a student and a physical education teacher.

"The kid was about a 15- or 16-year-old eighth-grader," Johnson said. "He was a gold-glove boxer. The P.E. teacher was a little wiry guy."

Johnson, who was in his free period at the time, and a custodian put the kid in a track to drive him home.

"On the way home, there's a car parked along the side of a ditch. He said, 'That's my daddy's car.' In the ditch is his mom and dad fighting, calling each other every name you can possibly say, pulling hair -- there were scratch marks on both of them," Johnson said. "The kid broke it up. The custodian said, 'Mr. Johnson, this is a family matter. Let's go back to school.'

"That's a pretty crazy thing that happened. That made me just think, 'Why did that happen? Probably because the P.E. teacher pushed that kid's buttons that morning, and that kid was ready to explode. That P.E. teacher happened to be the first one to say something to him in a negative manner, and that kid went off.'

"I drew on that instance to try to think, 'OK, this kid's acting up. I wonder what's happening at home before he came to school today or what's happening in his life to make him want to last out at either me or other students?' A majority of the time, if you investigate, there's something going on in that kid's life that makes him act out like that.

"You draw on things like that to try to figure out how to adjust and work through those things and just remember that it's not about you all the time."

***

Johnson said he also learned some lessons from some of his opponents over the years.

"I'm going to miss being around the kids and the colleagues I've worked with, especially a lot of the coaches I've worked with over the years," Johnson said.

"I've become friends with a lot of those guys. When I first started coaching, I kind of considered the opposing coaches and the officials as my enemy, but as I went along in my career, I started to figure out that those guys were not my enemies. Those are the guys I'm going to learn from and depend on for things. When I figured that out, it made it a lot more enjoyable.

"A lot of it is how other coaches have had similar problems that I have and how they dealt with them, whether it be dealing with players or parents -- things like that -- and drawing from their experiences. It's kind of interesting to see how different people do things differently."

If there were any regrets, Johnson said he would have liked to have been more involved with local youth baseball after Logan Johnson stopped playing for the Paxton Park District.

"That's something I probably could have done a better job of, whether it had been coaching in the league myself or having clinics for the coaches and things like that," Johnson said.

"The younger ones kind of faded away from me, but at the time, we had pretty good guys coaching. That was kind of nice."

***

Although he is retiring from PBL, Johnson said he would "like to leave it open for coaching somewhere along the line, but right now, I don't know."

Logan Johnson is the head coach at Lindenwood-Belleville.

"My son said I can always come down and coach with him at Lindenwood if I wanted to, but financially, I can't afford to move down there for nothing," Johnson said. "I have a lot of contacts here with my officiating stuff, so I wouldn't want to lose all of that."

Along with his chalkboard, Johnson also has a guitar in his office, which he says he will play during retirement.

"I don't sing very well, but I love to play guitar and sing," Johnson said. "I'll probably sit on my front porch playing. I'm probably one of the few P.E. teachers who has a guitar in their office."

***

As for the Panthers' baseball program, he said he wishes it "a lot of luck" for the future.

"I'm sure they'll change some things, but I think there has been a pretty good foundation set," Johnson said. "Pat and I were a pretty good duo for a very long time. With the way the program is set up with junior high and high school, it's been pretty consistent over the years. I think it's important that kids know what to expect.

"I think whoever the head coach is will be very fortunate to have Daron Johnson as the junior high coach because he is such a good teacher of fundamentals, especially with young kids. When they get to high school, they'll have a very good foundation of fundamentals. That's a benefit for whoever gets the high school job."

OVER THE YEARS

Here is a look at Rick Johnson's record as PBL's head baseball coach:

PBL High School

2007 -- 6-26

2008 -- 16-14

2009 -- 21-7

2010 -- 23-7 (Sangamon Valley Conference champions)

2011 -- 22-7

2012 -- 22-13 (SVC champs)

2013 -- 14-10

2014 -- 27-8

2015 -- 26-10 (SVC champs)

2016 -- 27-7 (SVC and regional champs)

2017 -- 29-3 (SVC and regoinal champs)*

* -- Record as of Tuesday

PBL Junior High School

2006 -- 15-4 (conference champs)

2007 -- 15-2 (tourney champs)

2008 -- 16-2 (conference champs)

2009 -- 20-6 (conference and regional champs)

2010 -- 13-10

2011 -- 18-4 (conference and tourney champs)

2012 -- 14-5 (conference champs)

2013 -- 13-8

2014 -- 13-3 (conference and tourney champs)

2015 -- 11-7

2016 -- 9-4 (regional champs)