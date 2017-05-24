Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

PBL baseball team holds award ceremony

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 9:15am | The Ford County Record
The following awards were handed out at the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team's award ceremony on Tuesday:
Andrew Zenner -- Pitching Award
Cooper Johnson -- Offensive MVP
Cole Eshleman -- Defensive MVP
Luke Fitton -- Most Improved
Tyler Adkins -- Panther Pride Award   
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Baseball, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments