PBL baseball players named to all-SVC team

PAXTON -- Seven Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team were named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference Team.
Andrew Zenner, Cooper Johnson, Kaleb Denault, Cole Eshleman and Dalton Coplea were each named to the first team while Johnson Coplea was named to the second team and Keaton Krumwiede was selected as an honorable mention.
ALL-SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TEAM
First team
Andrew Boudreau, Clifton Central; Davy Zell, Clifton Central; Jeff Gifford, Clifton Central; Logan Graham, Dwight; Wesley Pulver, Dwight; Will Clark, Iroquois West; Hunter Chouinard, Momence; Ben Wogan, Momence; Andrew Zenner, PBL; Cooper Johnson, PBL; Kaleb Denault, PBL; Cole Eshleman, PBL; Dalton Coplea, PBL; Jay Hammel, South Newton; Johnny Lanie, South Newton.
Second team
Blake Graham, Dwight; Corey Schunke, Iroquois West; Eli Fink, Iroquois West; Clayton Ritter, Momence; Nelson Reyling, Momence; Jaxson Coplea, PBL; Neil Geswein, South Newton; Levi Sample, South Newton; Drew LaVoie, Watseka; Ben Lyznicki, Watseka.
Honorable mention
Austin Boudreau, Clifton Central; D.J. Branz, Dwight; Austin Saathoff, Iroquois West; Keaton Krumwiede, PBL; Nick Babcock, South Newton; Tim Wright, Watseka.
