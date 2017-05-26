St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) are in tandem as they watch the action from firtbase in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

TUSCOLA -- Over the course of the 2017 season, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team played 33 games.

During that span, PBL claimed 29 wins, the school's most wins since its 29-8 campaign in 2003. A win in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game would have put the Panthers at the 30-win mark for only the second time since the merger between Paxton and Buckley-Loda in 1990, and first time since their 32-5 mark in 1996.

It was, however, not meant to be, as SJ-O won 15-0 in a four-inning contest.

"I never dreamed it would come out like this. I don't know what to say," PBL head coach Rick Johnson said. "Our body of work had been pretty good. That's the way I have to look at it. Hopefully, we don't get judged by the result of this game. I wish St. Joe all the luck in the world. They're a good team."

***

The center-field fence at Ervin Park in Tuscola is measured to be 315 feet away from home plate.

Colton Hale and his SJ-O teammates took advantage of the short fence.

After leadoff hitter Mason Coon was hit by a pitch with a 3-0 count in the first inning, Colton Hale hit the first of his two home runs past the left-field fence on a full count to give the Spartans (24-7) an early 2-0 lead.

"We knew it was a shorter fence than at home," Hale said. "I just tried to work a good at-bat and tried to make good contact and get a runner home."

Brant Hoveln walked in the next at-bat before a Marty Wright ground ball resulted in an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double play executed by PBL's Cole Eshleman, Cooper Johnson and Andrew Zenner.

In the second inning, Eli Place, Jesse Schlueter and Tyler Slagley each walked to load the bases with nobody out before the Panthers relieved starting pitcher Luke Fitton with Keaton Krumwiede.

After Coon sent a runner home with a sacrifice fly ball to deep center field and Austin Cain was hit by a pitch by Krumwiede, one run crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Hale then hit a three-run homer to center field.

Brant Hoveln followed up with a solo home run past the center-field fence in the next at-bat as SJ-O scored six more runs to extend its lead to 8-0.

"I thought our performance was just great all around," Hale said.

Eli Place later homered to center field, after which Fitton re-entered the mound from first base in relief of Krumwiede.

Schluter walked with a full count and Drew Coursey singled to left field before both runners reached scoring position via a wild pitch. After Coon hit a two-RBI double and Cain walked, Kaleb Denault relieved Fitton on the mound with one out in the third inning.

"I thought we were patient with Fitton early," SJ-O head coach Josh Haley said. "We wanted to let him establish his strike zone going into it. We thought he might struggle earlier, or at least be up, and he was up, and we were able to lay off some pitches. I thought when he came in the zone, we put good swings on him. We didn't miss those, and against a pitcher like that, you can't miss when he comes into the zone."

Hale singled to load the bases before another run crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Hoveln then hit an RBI single before another wild pitch led to SJ-O's 14th run.

With two outs and a full count, Place singled to send the Spartans' 15th run across home plate.

"Our pitchers didn't give us a chance to compete," Johnson said. "I was just trying to find somebody, and today just wasn't the day that we could get it done."

***

On the mound, Coon and Jake Schlueter combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for SJ-O.

In the Spartans' last meeting with PBL on April 17, which resulted in 2-0 win for the Panthers, Coon walked seven batters. On Thursday, he struck out six batters while yielding two hits and three walks.

"I was looking for redemption. I was just trying to pound the zone," Coon said. "I filled the zone a lot better. I tried to stay in the zone and just let my defense work behind me."

"In this ballpark, it's tough," Haley added. "A fly ball that's normally an out might be a home run. I thought he established his fastball early. Once he had the lead and got his rhythm going, he was going to be tough to beat."

In the first inning, Coon walked Dalton Coplea on a full count before battling back from a 3-0 count to strike out Eshleman and catching Cooper Johnson looking at strike three. After Zenner fought back from a 1-2 count to walk to put runners on first and second base, Denault swung at a 1-2 pitch to end the inning.

"I was concerned after we had three strikeouts in the first inning and didn't even make them make any plays," Rick Johnson said. "It's a tough way to go."

Jaxson Coplea led off the second inning with a single for PBL, but Coon struck out Tyler Adkins and forced Mason Ecker to fly out on a 2-2 pitch before Krumwiede grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Dalton Coplea and Eshleman each struck out in the third inning before Cooper Johnson singled to shallow left field and Zenner walked to put a runner in scoring position, but Denault swung and missed on a 3-2 count for the third out.

"They hit the ball when they had opportunities, and we didn't," Rick Johnson said.

Schlueter pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning as Haley opted to relieve Coon to save him for a potential super-sectional outing on Monday.

"It's a unique situation," Haley said. "You've almost got to play for down the road. It's always one game at a time, but it was a unique situation where we could get him out early. We feel very confident in our bullpen. He battled and did everything he possibly could. We feel confident in our bullpen -- that we can turn it over to them in that situation.

"Mason had to sit around a long time that first inning, and he went out and put up a donut in that first inning after we scored all those runs. I thought that was humungous for the game. Mason backed up a big performance from Colton with a big performance himself."

The Spartans will face Paris in the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"We're one of 16 teams up for state. It's just fun to be in," Haley said. "We'll have (Colton) Hale on the mound on Saturday. They've answered the bell this season, and they're going to keep rolling. They've done a nice job."

St. Joseph-Ogden 15, PBL 0

SJ-O 267 0 -- 15 9 0

PBL 000 0 -- 0 2 0

W -- Mason Coon, 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Luke Fitton.

SJ-O (24-7) -- Coon 1-1, 2B, 3 RBIs. Colton Hale 3-3, 2 HR, 5 RBIs. Brant Hoveln 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs. Eli Place 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs. Jesse Schlueter 2 BB. Drew Coursey 1-3.

PBL (29-4) -- Cooper Johnson 1-2. Jaxson Coplea 1-2.