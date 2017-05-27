Buckley Dutchmasters sweep Central Illinois Legends in season-opening doubleheader

Cole Eshleman (1) and Dalton Coplea (20) exchange in a high-five after they each scored a run during the second inning of game one of Saturday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.

BUCKLEY -- It was a quick, and successful, turnaround for four members of the Buckley Dutchmasters on Saturday.

Two days after the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team's season ended, four members of that team were in the starting lineup for the Dutchmasters in their Eastern Illinois Baseball League season-opening doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends on Saturday.

One of those PBL seniors was Andrew Zenner, who pitched a one-hit shutout for Buckley in a 14-0 win in a five-inning game one before the Dutchmasters won again 3-1 in game two.

“It's a good start," Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "It's always tough to get guys for Saturday games, but we had some young guys step up and make some plays for us and bring some youth and energy. It was a good sweep. It was a good day for us.”

The only hit surrendered by Zenner in game one was a leadoff single by Luke Azarelli in the bottom of the first inning.

After Zenner struck out Ted Lingle, Azarelli was caught stealing second base via a 1-3-6 play performed by Zenner, first baseman Rob Winnicki and shortstop Cole Eshleman -- another PBL senior.

Devin Crews reached base on a dropped third strike, but Zenner then caught Jon Walters looking at strike three to end the inning.

Nick Quick walked for the Legends with two outs in the second inning, but Zenner struck out Scott Metzger and John Harris and C.J. Falls flied out to Jake Stewart at center field.

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning, Walters was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth. Metzger then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play performed by Eshleman, second baseman Josh Krumwiede and Winnicki.

In the fifth inning, Falls popped out to third baseman Jay Eshleman before Zenner struck out Quick and Harris to end the game via 10-run rule.

Zenner finished his EI League debut with eight strikeouts and one walk.

“I knew once PBL lost Thursday night that he was available. Just with our situation with four games this weekend, we were going to need guys to eat up innings, so it was just a matter of who and when," Niebuhr said.

“He was outstanding. He got ahead of hitters, for the most part. I really can't say enough about the job he did coming out for the first start of his EI League career. It was a pretty good one. I couldn't be happier.”

***

Zenner also hit 2-for-4 with two doubles at the plate, starting with a one-out two bagger in the second inning. After Jay Eshleman walked and Luis Rodriguez -- another PBL senior -- was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, Dalton Coplea -- another PBL senior -- sent the go-ahead run home via bases-loaded walk.

Josh Krumwiede cleared the bases in the next at-bat with a double to center field. Krumwiede would finish the game hitting 2-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs.

“Our mainstays produced for us when we needed them to," Niebuhr said. “Josh has been a good hitter in the league the past few years. He's just picking up right where he left off. He's been in that No. 2 spot (in the lineup) for a long time now. That's the kind of offense that we've almost come to expect to come out of his bat, and hopefully, that'll continue all summer long.”

Jake Stewart reached base on an error as Krumwiede crossed home plate as Buckley ended the second inning leading 5-0.

Stewart led off a nine-run top of the fifth inning by reaching base on another Legends error before Winnicki singled to center field and Drew Schrodt walked to load the bases. Stewart crossed home plate on an RBI single to right field hit by Jay Eshleman.

In the next at-bat, Cole Eshleman reached base on an error to send Winnicki and Schrodt across home plate. Luis Rodriguez walked to load the bases before Dalton Coplea drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jay Eshleman home.

Krumwiede then sent another three runs across home plate with a line-drive double to center field. Buckley then loaded the bases again as Stewart walked and Winnicki was hit by a pitch before Zenner sent Krumwiede and Stewart home with a double to right field.

***

Buckley won game two despite being out-hit 7-3 by the Legends as the Dutchmasters scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning.

Jay Eshleman hit a one-out single to center field and Cole Eshleman reached base on an infield base hit before Coplea got on base via a bunt and a Legends error, sending Jay Eshleman across home plate in the process.

After Krumwiede walked to load the bases, Stewart grounded into a fielder's choice, on which Cole Eshleman and Coplea crossed home plate on a throwing error.

Logan Talkington doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning for the Legends before advancing to third base on a Dylan Manley ground out and scoring on an Azarelli groundout.

Prior to the RBI groundout, Dutchmasters starting pitcher Jimmy Brandt was relieved on the mound by Ethan Krumwiede. Brandt, who did not pitch for Buckley in 2016, would finish the game as the winning pitcher, yielding one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters through 4 1/3 innings pitched.

“From a pitching standpoint, game two went about as well as we could have expected it to," Niebuhr said. "We were able to get Jimmy through 4 1/3 innings. It was good to get him back and get him going."

Lingle singled on a pop fly to third base before Crews walked and Walters was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, but Metzger flied out to Stewart to end the inning.

In the bottom of hte sixth inning, Falls grounded out, but Quick singled to center field and Talkington walked to put runners on first and second base with one out, ending Ethan Krumwiede's outing on the mound.

"I thought Ethan Krumwiede came in and did a nice job," Niebuhr said.

After walking Manley to load the bases, Mark Walther struck out Azarelli and Lingle to end the inning for the Dutchmasters.

Walther then struck out the side in the seventh inning to end the game as Crews and Walters were each caught looking at strike three and Metzger went down swinging for the third out.

"Walther has been doing it for a while," Niebuhr said. "We kind of expect that out of him when he comes in to shut the door, and he did that again. It couldn't have worked out any better for us, and hopefully, it gives us enough to get through tomorrow as well.”

***

Weather permitting, the Dutchmasters (2-0) will host the Gifford-Flatville Giflats at 1 p.m. Sunday before playing another home doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, against the Champaign Dream.

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 14, Central Illinois Legends 0

BUC 050 09 -- 14 7 0

CIL 000 00 -- 0 1 3

W -- Andrew Zenner, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 8 K, BB. L -- Talkington, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 8 K, 4 BB.

Buckley -- Dalton Coplea 2 RBIs, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 2-4, 2 2B, 6 RBIs, 2 R. Jake Stewart 1-3, 2 R. Rob Winnicki 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt R. Andrew Zenner 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jay Eshleman 1-2, RBI, R. Cole Eshleman 2 RBIs, 2 R. Luis Rodriguez 2 R.

Central Illinois -- Azarelli 1-2.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 3, Central Illinois Legends 1

BUC 000 300 0 -- 3 3 1

CIL 000 000 0 -- 1 7 4

W -- Jimmy Brandt, 4.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 K, BB. L -- Franks, 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.

Buckley -- Josh Krumwiede 1-3, 2B, R. Dalton Coplea R. Jake Stewart RBI, 2 BB. Drew Schrodt 3 BB. Jay Eshleman 1-3, R. Cole Eshleman 1-2, R.

Central Illinois -- Lingle 1-4. Azarelli RBI. Lingle 1-4. Crews 1-3, 2B. Walters 1-3. Metzger 1-4. Falls 1-3. Quick 1-2. Talkington 1-2, 2B, R.