Buckley Dutchmasters sweep doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville Giflats to improve to 4-0

Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters (30) tags out a runner at home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

BUCKLEY -- Three pitchers combined to toss a two-hit shutout for the Buckley Dutchmasters in their 2-0 victory in game one of their Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

Kyle Pool yielded two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through eight innings pitched.

Pool struck out Ryne Bundy before Mike Plecki and Marty Mennenga each grounded out to end the first inning. Three groundouts resulted in another 1-2-3 outing in the second inning for the Giflats.

In the third inning, Pool struck out Axl Denault before Sean Sullivan singled to left field. After Pool struck out Matt Jenkins, Buckley catcher Robb Wicks threw to Josh Krumwiede at second baes to catch Sullivan stealing for the third out.

After Bundy led off the fourth inning with a single to right field, Pool struck out Plecki and Mennenga before Chris Deaville grounded out to Jay Eshleman at third base.

Pool struck out Adam Peters and Denault and forced Mason Joop to fly out to Jake Stewart at center field in a 1-2-3 fifth inning. In the sixth, Sullivan and Jenkins each walked before Bundy bunted into a fielder's choice, Plecki flied out and Mennenga grounded into another fielder's choice.

Deaville grounded out to lead off the seventh inning before Pool struck out Peters and Joop before Pool finished hits outing with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, reliever Max Bolliger forced Bundy to ground out before Plecki walked, Mennenga grounded into a fielder's choice and Deaville drew another walk to put runners on first and second basel.

Brock Niebuhr stepped onto the mound to face Dan Plecki. On his third pitch, Plecki grounded out to shortstop Cole Eshleman to end the game.

The Dutchmasters scored a run in the second and seventh innings each.

Max Garey singled to lead off the second inning for Buckley (4-0) before Rob Winnicki walked and Ryne Scheiwe hit an infield single to load the bases. Drew Schrodt, who got on base via fielder's choice, crossed home plate with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jay Eshleman.

In the seventh inning, Krumwiede hit a leadoff double to left field before Wicks sent him home with a line-drive single to center field.

The Dutchmasters produced eight hits at the plate as Drew Schrodt and Max Garey each went 2-for-4. Schrodt, Krumwiede, and Winnicki each doubled as well.

Game 2

The Dutchmasters and Giflats combined to score all of their combined eight runs in the first two innings as Buckley defeated Gifford-Flatville 5-3.

After an RBI single by Sean Sullivan gave the Giflats a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Dutchmasters tied the game at 1-1 as Jake Stewart hit a leadoff single, stole second base and reached third on an error before Wicks sent him home with an infield single.

Gifford-Flatville took a 3-1 lead in the first inning as Ryne Bundy hit an RBI single to right field and Mike Plecki sent another run across home plate via sacrifice fly.

Buckley took its 5-3 lead via four runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Jay and Cole Eshleman each single before Stewart got on base via bunt single to load the bases. Josh Krumwiede then hit an RBI single to send Jay Eshleman home before Max Garey reached base on an error, sending Stewart and Krumwiede across home plate.

Drew Schrodt then hit an RBI double to right field to send Garey home.

With Austin Mendell on the mound in the third inning, Chris Deaville grounded out and Sean Sullivan popped out. After Maosn Joop, Dan Plecki struck out.

Mendell was relieved by Max Bolliger in the fourth inning after allowing three runs -- one earned -- on five hits while striking out three batters and walking one.

In the fourth inning, Axl Denault reached base on an error before Bundy was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and third base with one out.

Mike Plecki then flied into a double play, as Buckley right fielder Schrodt caught the fly ball before throwing to Wicks to tag Denault out at home plate.

After Mennenga and Deaville flied out, Sullivan and Joop each walked to put runners on first and second base with two outs in the fifth inning. After Bolliger was relieved by Andy Davis, Dan Plecki walked to load the bases, but Denault grounded out to end the threat.

Davis then pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning as he struck out Bundy and forced a groundout and a line out.

After Deaville hit a one-out single in the seventh inning, Sullivan and Joop each grounded out to end the game.

Davis would pick up the save for Buckley, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

The Dutchmasters (4-0) finished the game producing 10 hits as Stewart hit 3-for-4 and Krumwiede and Wicks each produced two hits.

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 2, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 0

GF 000 000 000 -- 0 2 2

BUC 010 000 10x -- 2 8 1

W -- Kyle Pool, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB. L -- Benaitis, 6 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K, 6 BB. S -- Brock Niebuhr, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Gifford-Flatville -- R. Bundy 1-4. S. Sullivan 1-2.

Buckley -- Josh Krumwiede 1-3, 2B. Robb Wicks 1-4, RBI. Max Garey 2-4. Drew Schrodt 2-4, 2B. Rob Winnicki 1-3, 2B. Ryne Scheiwe 1-3, 2 BB. Jay Eshleman RBI.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 5, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 3

GF 120 000 0 -- 3 6 6

BUC 140 000 x -- 5 10 2

W -- Austin Mendell, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 3 K, BB. L -- M. Jenkins, 2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, ER, 0 K, BB. S -- Andy Davis, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, K, BB.

Gifford-Flatville -- R. Bundy 1-3, RBI. M. Plecki 1-3, RBI, R. C. Deaville 2-4. S. Sullivan 1-3, RBI. M. Joop 1-3. D. Plecki R, 2 BB. M. Nelson R.

Buckley (4-0) -- Jake Stewart 3-4, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 2-4, RBI, R. Robb Wicks 2-3, RBI. Drew Schrodt 1-2, 2B, RBI. Jay Eshleman 1-3, R. Cole Eshleman 1-3. Max Garey R.