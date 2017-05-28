Paxton Swedes sweep doubleheader via forfeit by Champaign Dream

PAXTON -- The Paxton Swedes swept Sunday's doubleheader as the Champaign Dream had to forfeit both games.

Some members of the Dream are members of the Parkland College team, which is competing in the NJCAA Division II World Series thhis weekend.

The wins put the Swedes at .500 via a 2-2 record. They will travel to Gifford next Sunday at face the Royal Giants in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Game 1

Paxton Swedes 9, Champaign Dream 0

CHA 000 000 000 -- 0 0 0

PAX 111 111 111 -- 9 0 0

Game 2

Paxton Swedes 7, Champaign Dream 0

CHA 000 000 0 -- 0 0 0

PAX 111 111 1 -- 7 0 0